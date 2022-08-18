SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who's had several run-ins with the law was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to 12 charges filed against him. According to court documents, Michael Ray Rodriguez, 26, was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, two counts of assault against a pregnant person, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of evading arrest that caused serious bodily injury, and violation of a protective order and stalking.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO