San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Get Out Alive: Surviving an Active Shooter event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. LawShield is hosting a free event to help individuals become equipped with the skills to survive an active shooter. U.S. LawShield said, “If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you don’t have to be a helpless victim or an easy target.” During this event, […]
KLST/KSAN

The Library needs discarded dolls

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Library needs, “your living dead,” discarded dolls for their ever-popular Zombie Doll program, slated for October. The library has the paint, tools, and imagination, but is in need of not-so-gently used action figures: dolls like Barbies, Kens, Bratz, and Monster High dolls are all acceptable. The library […]
FOX West Texas

The Original Henry's works to expand parking lot

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After being in business for more than 50 years, The Original Henry's restaurant in San Angelo will be expanding its parking lot. The popular Mexican eatery can hold up to 500 customers at one time and the new parking spaces will allow for easier customer accessibility.
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 21, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday,...
FOX West Texas

Faith-based basketball a blessing for home-schooled children

For homeschool students and those who attend smaller schools, getting involved with sports can come with some challenges. The Lady Saints are a Christian-based group of high school and middle school girls that are either homeschooled or attend small schools without basketball programs and still want to enjoy the competitiveness of sports.
San Angelo LIVE!

Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Trailer House Fire Shuts Down Traffic on MLK Blvd. Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO — A stove top fire in a single wide trailer house shut down a portion of Martin Luther King Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to our reporter on scene, on Aug. 21 at around 5 p.m., firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of MLK BLVD. for the report of a fire. Scanner reports indicated that the fire was allegedly coming from the stove of the mobile home.
San Angelo LIVE!

Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Prison for Several Crimes Including Stealing & Crashing a San Angelo Police Cruiser

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who's had several run-ins with the law was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to 12 charges filed against him. According to court documents, Michael Ray Rodriguez, 26, was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, two counts of assault against a pregnant person, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of evading arrest that caused serious bodily injury, and violation of a protective order and stalking.
FOX West Texas

Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
FOX West Texas

Back to school: Family resources for mental health

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back to school time can be a challenge for children and parents. Especially with still enduring a pandemic and rising costs because of inflation. Ahead of the first day of school, experts are prioritizing mental health of parents and children. Mental health expert Toby Slough...
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

