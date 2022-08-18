Read full article on original website
Get Out Alive: Surviving an Active Shooter event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. LawShield is hosting a free event to help individuals become equipped with the skills to survive an active shooter. U.S. LawShield said, “If you ever find yourself experiencing the nightmare of an active shooter situation, you don’t have to be a helpless victim or an easy target.” During this event, […]
How a murder investigation made the first Crime Stoppers program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crime Stopper Programs have been aiding in the capture of criminals since the late 1970s due to the diligence and creativity one Detective took to solve the murder of a college student. According to the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers website, the story begins with the murder of Michael Carmen who was […]
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Tom Green County Health Department
Shortly after reporting the death of a single patient from COVID-19, the City of San Angelo reported the death of one more patient on August 22, 2022.
The Library needs discarded dolls
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Library needs, “your living dead,” discarded dolls for their ever-popular Zombie Doll program, slated for October. The library has the paint, tools, and imagination, but is in need of not-so-gently used action figures: dolls like Barbies, Kens, Bratz, and Monster High dolls are all acceptable. The library […]
The Original Henry's works to expand parking lot
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After being in business for more than 50 years, The Original Henry's restaurant in San Angelo will be expanding its parking lot. The popular Mexican eatery can hold up to 500 customers at one time and the new parking spaces will allow for easier customer accessibility.
Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
Vandals Intentionally Destroy Green at Bentwood Country Club
SAN ANGELO — The Bentwood Country Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to who destroyed the green on hole No. 6. overnight. According to the club’s Facebook page, on Aug. 21, staff discovered that the green on hole 6 had been completely destroyed.
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 19, 2022
New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Tom Green County. Read the latest report from the City of San Angelo to learn more.
Aggravated Kidnapping: Farmer John breaks in through back window
On August 15th Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call from a female stating "Help me", "Help me"' and "He's trying to kill me".
Tom Green County jail logs: August 21, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday,...
Faith-based basketball a blessing for home-schooled children
For homeschool students and those who attend smaller schools, getting involved with sports can come with some challenges. The Lady Saints are a Christian-based group of high school and middle school girls that are either homeschooled or attend small schools without basketball programs and still want to enjoy the competitiveness of sports.
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
WATCH: Trailer House Fire Shuts Down Traffic on MLK Blvd. Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO — A stove top fire in a single wide trailer house shut down a portion of Martin Luther King Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to our reporter on scene, on Aug. 21 at around 5 p.m., firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of MLK BLVD. for the report of a fire. Scanner reports indicated that the fire was allegedly coming from the stove of the mobile home.
Man charged with second degree felony after 2018 hit-and-run
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jacob Martinez was riding his bicycle northbound in 2018 on a San Angelo road when he was suddenly struck by an oncoming truck. Driver Clayton Dunn hit Martinez from behind at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018 on North Van Buren Street and instead of stopping to help, he continued to drive off.
Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Prison for Several Crimes Including Stealing & Crashing a San Angelo Police Cruiser
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who's had several run-ins with the law was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to 12 charges filed against him. According to court documents, Michael Ray Rodriguez, 26, was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, two counts of assault against a pregnant person, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of evading arrest that caused serious bodily injury, and violation of a protective order and stalking.
San Angelo's family shelter in need of school supply donations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Family Shelter of San Angelo is asking the community for back-to-school donations. With inflation impacting so many families across the country, shelter children’s advocate Jennifer Porras said fewer donations for children in the shelter has decreased compared to recent years. “It's been hard...
Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
More Rain & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of the Concho Valley Throughout the Week
SAN ANGELO – Showers and thunderstorms moved across West Central Texas over the weekend dumping enough rain to cause flooding in the Permian Basin, the Big Country and along the I-10 corridor but San Angelo for the most part remained dry. There were brief showers but nothing like the...
Back to school: Family resources for mental health
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back to school time can be a challenge for children and parents. Especially with still enduring a pandemic and rising costs because of inflation. Ahead of the first day of school, experts are prioritizing mental health of parents and children. Mental health expert Toby Slough...
