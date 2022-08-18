ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity.

1,012 hours on manpower were spent in the garden.

“This garden makes growing fresh food and personal nutrition accessible to everyone,” said Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel “Learn how you can support this amazing resource to our community and pick up a few gardening and nutrition tips along the way.”

Organizers said people can stroll through the garden and search for missing plants on a scavenger card. After completing the card, it will be entered into a drawing for a potted plant.

“Brush up on your facts about corn and soybeans, learn about superfoods, and pick up some tips on growing in small spaces from Master Gardeners,” organizers said people could do.

Salsa, cookies, and beverages will be provided.

