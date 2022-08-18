Read full article on original website
Delphine Morley
3d ago
Been following and felt as though this was something for Albany to really be proud of, put something positive in the city because it's gone to hell and every surrounding city within 50 min radius (suburb in the city). It's dead and crime makes you don't wanna go that way.
SassyD
3d ago
Albany Georgia get out and help these young mens. This is a start to get Albany on track.
GraceWay Recovery Residence marks 19th anniversary
ALBANY — The first resident at Graceway Recovery Residence in Albany began her transformation from addiction to freedom on Aug. 15, 2003. Officials with the women’s recovery center, past residents of Graceway and the community celebrated that 19-year anniversary recently.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
WALB 10
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s leader for an effort to save Georgia’s pollinators is from right here in South Georgia. Mia Burnett is from Mitchell County and she’s only in the 9th grade. Burnett said she fell in love with bees through her 4-H program. “I...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, we have an upper-level trough that is sitting over the entire southeastern United States. What does this mean for us? Well, this is causing enough instability in the atmosphere to help us that the plentiful moisture in that atmosphere to churn up some showers and thunderstorms this evening. Now as we move into tonight, we will continue to see chances for showers remain but most activity should wane before midnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low 70s.
CBS 46
2-year-old Thomas County girl located safe, mother in custody
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A two-year-old Thomas County girl who was previously reported as missing has been located safely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The mother has been arrested in connection to the child’s abduction. ORIGINAL STORY:. A Levi’s call has been issued for a missing 2-year-old...
WALB 10
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project
ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
WALB 10
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicked off tonight. Want to see scores throughout the night? Click here. FINAL SCORE: Atkinson County 6. Brantley County 34.
WALB 10
Yard sale for Nigel Brown continues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown’s mom said she is not stopping the yard sale for Nigel until every item is gone. This past weekend, Team Nigel and Boxed with Love started the yard sale raising money for a crime stopper’s reward. She hopes once the...
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County tops No. 1 Warner Robins
The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans went to Warner Robins Friday night and defeated the top-ranked and defending state champion Warner Robins Demons 26-10 in a high school football showdown. The Trojans scored three, second-quarter touchdowns and led 20-10 at the half. Lee County got a late score in the...
WALB 10
Golden Rams wrap up fall camp with 2nd scrimmage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams had their 2nd scrimmage on Sunday night to wrap up fall camp. Although the starters didn’t play that much, players in the second and third groups had the chance to prove they deserve a role this season. The Golden Rams offense had...
wfxl.com
Man allegedly floods Intown Suites room after not receiving his deposit
An investigation is underway after a man allegedly flooded a hotel room. According to an Albany Police Department police report, a man had been renting a room at Intown Suites for almost a week. On August 18, the man approached the front desk and requested his deposit upon check out....
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
Phoebe sees declining COVID numbers, with 24 hospitalized in Albany
ALBANY — COVID-19 seems to have taken us all on a ride on a storm-tossed ocean for more than two years, with high waves of climbing cases and troughs when numbers go down. And there likely is more rough water ahead. The latest wave, which was nowhere near as...
