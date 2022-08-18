ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

Centerton Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees in half for Clear the Shelters

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGJ9y_0hMgpQU700

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Donations help shelters like Centerton Animal Services.

The four employees there work tirelessly to help find forever homes for the animals that they care for.

Cody Wilson, the director of services with the shelter, spoke to KNWA/FOX24 about the importance of adopting a shelter pet instead of buying a pet.

Help Clear the Shelters in NWA and River Valley

“They’re animals that are in need, and there is a reward to it, and we’ve really got a lot of support over the course of this month.”

Throughout Clear the Shelters Month, Centerton Animal Shelter is cutting the fee for adoptions by half.

Clear the Shelters runs through August 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Centerton, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
5NEWS

Arkansas Crisis Center seeing uptick in calls to suicide hotline

ROGERS, Ark. — Channel 5 parent company TEGNA and its foundation recently awarded four nonprofits a total of $10,000. One of those agencies is the Arkansas Crisis Center. "We were established in 1985 after a rash of suicides at the Rogers High School. So a group of volunteers decided that these students needed someone to talk to. So they developed a hotline for them to call in and to have someone listen to their needs on the other end of the line," said Rebecca Brubaker, the Arkansas Crisis Center (ACC) executive director.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Wilson
5NEWS

Revenue issues cause Beaver Lake Fire Department to lay off firefighters

ROGERS, Ark. — The Beaver Lake Fire Department lays off firefighters because of budget shortfalls. This comes after the department withdrew its petition to form a fire protection district which would’ve increased revenue. Four fire engine personnel will be laid off in the coming months. There were only six fire engine personnel ,to begin with, so come December there will just be two firefighters to serve 7,000 residents.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#The Shelters#Centerton Animal Services#Centerton Animal Shelter#Nexstar Media Inc
KATV

Arkansas State Police identify Franklin Co. body

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police, the body of a woman found along Arkansas Highway 186 has been identified as 53- year-old Tonia Tram Tran. Authorities say Tran's body was found on an abandoned driveway in Franklin County on August 10th with multiple injuries. Tran moved to Forth...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
5NEWS

Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy