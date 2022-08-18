Centerton Animal Shelter cuts adoption fees in half for Clear the Shelters

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Donations help shelters like Centerton Animal Services.

The four employees there work tirelessly to help find forever homes for the animals that they care for.

Cody Wilson, the director of services with the shelter, spoke to KNWA/FOX24 about the importance of adopting a shelter pet instead of buying a pet.

“They’re animals that are in need, and there is a reward to it, and we’ve really got a lot of support over the course of this month.”

Throughout Clear the Shelters Month, Centerton Animal Shelter is cutting the fee for adoptions by half.

Clear the Shelters runs through August 31.

