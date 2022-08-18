ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Family continues to honor daughter lost in flood one year later

By Kenley Hargett
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whWit_0hMgpHmo00

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the devastating flooding in Waverly. Many lives were lost that day, including the life of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant.

The floodwaters swept Bryant away. Since her death, her family has created a memorial in her honor at the spot she was found. Twenty crosses also sit in front of Waverly City Hall, representing the 20 people who lost their lives in the flood, including Bryant.

Humphreys County sheriff recalls devastating flooding in his hometown of Waverly 1 year later

Sunflowers are something both Bryant and her three older sisters bonded over, and they regularly would go to a nearby sunflower field to take pictures.

“One of the best pictures we have of her is when she and her sisters dressed up at the sunflower field,” Bryant’s mother Tiffany said. “Lilly was also very outspoken and loved to eat.”

PHOTOS | Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee

News 2 visited with Bryant’s family and it was easy to see the love they had for her and how much they miss her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Waverly community remembers deadly flood 1 year later

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, Aug. 21, marked the one year since devastating flood waters swept through the city of Waverly which took more than a dozen lives and homes. A memorial service was held at Waverly Central High where the community came together to remember the people they lost.
WAVERLY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, TN
Waverly, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Middle Tennessee#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Loretta Lynn Ranch remembers deadly flood one year later

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deadly flood in Humphreys County one year ago almost took one of Tennessee’s top tourist attractions. The Loretta Lynn Ranch suffered more than $1 million in property damage, but the biggest loss was their longtime foreman Wayne Spears. “My little boys, they’re 10...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
HUNTINGDON, TN
WSMV

Two women and dog rescued from apartment fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters rescued two people from an apartment fire Friday afternoon. Officials said two units from Stations four, three, and one were on the scene of a structure fire at the Regency Square Apartments located at 1761 Ashland City Road. Crews rescued two women who were...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy