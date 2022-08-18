Read full article on original website
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia University at Parkersburg students get the chance to experience the work that goes into putting on a concert. A group of WVU-Parkersburg students got the chance to experience what it’s like to behind the scenes of setting up a concert.
WTAP
Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary E. Smyrnioudis, M.D., who...
WTAP
Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
WTAP
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school. Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation. “In Parkersburg here and in Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Half Marathon: Ellie Hines represents Big Reds as girls’ two-mile winner
PARKERSBURG — In terms of traffic signals and knowing the right color to advance, orange might be the new green for Parkersburg High School sophomore Ellie Hines. On her way to claiming the title as the overall female winner for Saturday’s News and Sentinel Half and Marathon Two-Mile race, Hines followed a fellow runner who set an ideal pace.
WTAP
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Half Marathon: Josh Park pulls away from pack to break tape
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg’s biggest race is in the books, and after a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, runners and walkers took to the streets in grand fashion. While the early going of the News and Sentinel Half Marathon itself was a tight race between the top four, it was Ohio University product Josh Park who pulled away for a comfortable victory at 1:09:20. The two-time MAC cross country champion has his sights set on the Columbus Marathon on Oct. 16, as Saturday’s race was a good way for him to test himself in preparation.
WTAP
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St. Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade. Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister Rita Marie turning 100
PARKERSBURG — The sister who ran St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wheeling Hospital is turning 100 next week. Sister Rita Marie von Berg, CSJ, will celebrate her centennial on Aug. 27. “I thank God every day for the graces and blessings he has bestowed on me and the gifts...
Places in WV to enjoy Soft Serve Ice Cream Day
Friday is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day and that means it's time to go out to your local favorites and enjoy a cold, sweet treat.
WDTV
Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort. Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley. “We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West...
WTAP
This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
WTAP
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
WTAP
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
Metro News
Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday
RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WTAP
Obituary: Stephens, David M.
David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
WTAP
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
