PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg’s biggest race is in the books, and after a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, runners and walkers took to the streets in grand fashion. While the early going of the News and Sentinel Half Marathon itself was a tight race between the top four, it was Ohio University product Josh Park who pulled away for a comfortable victory at 1:09:20. The two-time MAC cross country champion has his sights set on the Columbus Marathon on Oct. 16, as Saturday’s race was a good way for him to test himself in preparation.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO