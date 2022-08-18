ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

WTAP

Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well. A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board. The fair entertains people of all ages from young...
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city. The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years. This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Williamstown, WV
Education
City
Williamstown, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Half Marathon: Ellie Hines represents Big Reds as girls’ two-mile winner

PARKERSBURG — In terms of traffic signals and knowing the right color to advance, orange might be the new green for Parkersburg High School sophomore Ellie Hines. On her way to claiming the title as the overall female winner for Saturday’s News and Sentinel Half and Marathon Two-Mile race, Hines followed a fellow runner who set an ideal pace.
WTAP

7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction. They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory. Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Half Marathon: Josh Park pulls away from pack to break tape

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg’s biggest race is in the books, and after a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, runners and walkers took to the streets in grand fashion. While the early going of the News and Sentinel Half Marathon itself was a tight race between the top four, it was Ohio University product Josh Park who pulled away for a comfortable victory at 1:09:20. The two-time MAC cross country champion has his sights set on the Columbus Marathon on Oct. 16, as Saturday’s race was a good way for him to test himself in preparation.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St. Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade. Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sister Rita Marie turning 100

PARKERSBURG — The sister who ran St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wheeling Hospital is turning 100 next week. Sister Rita Marie von Berg, CSJ, will celebrate her centennial on Aug. 27. “I thank God every day for the graces and blessings he has bestowed on me and the gifts...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Rising country music star to perform at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising country music star Jesse Labelle will perform a special outdoor concert on the Lightburn’s Patio at the Stonewall Resort. Labelle has opened for music legends like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley. “We’re thrilled to bring a performer of Jesse’s caliber to West...
WESTON, WV
WTAP

This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Homecoming celebration kicks off this evening. Two people who have shown the true spirit of Homecoming to help keep the event going. When we asked who the most dedicated and long-lasting volunteers were, Charlotte Nestor and Rick Modesitt were the first names to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene

Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Unique places to eat near Clarksburg, according to Yelp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp. Taqueria Lou Lou Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College. She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies. She was preceded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Stephens, David M.

David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens. David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

