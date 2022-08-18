Report: Jazz have received offers for Donovan Mitchell from 'outside New York' they like 'a lot'

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is another NBA star with an uncertain future as the 2022-23 season nears.

The Jazz are reportedly comfortable keeping Mitchell into the season and beyond. Though, the 25-year-old is still likely to be headed elsewhere.

While the New York Knicks have been the main focus of rumors involving Mitchell, more teams are reportedly motivated to acquire the three-time All-Star.

According to Spence Checketts of ESPN700 in Utah, the Jazz have some attractive offers from teams "outside of New York."

The Knicks have seemed like the most logical trade partner for the Jazz, and the two sides reportedly re-engaged trade talks earlier this month. However, compensation could be a stumbling block. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Wednesday that the Knicks offered Julius Randle as part of a trade package for Mitchell, while the Jazz prefer R.J. Barrett.

The sixth-year pro led the Jazz averaging 25.9 points per game last season, adding 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals over 67 regular-season games.