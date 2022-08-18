Read full article on original website
Chambersburg, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hershey High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
FOX43.com
'Jill of all trades,' Rowe races three divisions in one night; Shark Racing hot streak | Fast Lane
SPRING RUN, Pa. — We’ve seen a few drivers pull double-duty, racing two divisions in a single night but how about three? Yes, three. We can easily call here a 'Jill of all Trades' racing a modified, a late model and a 305 sprint car. Chambersburg’s Alyssa Rowe...
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers
Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUERS RIDE WITH MAJOR LEAGUERS
(Williamsport, PA)--Once again Monday afternoon, Hagerstown’s attention will be focused to the east as its Little League team plays in the second game of the World Series in Pennsylvania. Hagerstown will take on a team from Tennessee representing the Southeast at 3 o’clock. On Sunday, the team got to ride buses with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox when those two Major League teams arrived to play. Monday afternoon’s game will air on ESPN.
ycp.edu
Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall
Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Gertrude E Greey obituary 1928~2022
Gertrude E Greey, 94, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1928, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion. Gertrude was a 1949 graduate...
Mary Alice Rice obituary 1941~2022
Mary Alice Rice, 80, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away August 18, 2022 at Gardens At Gettysburg. She was born on October 8, 1941 in Quincy, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Bessie (Bakner) DeHart. She had worked as a seamstress at Clothing Manufacturing factories. Mary is survived by her...
speedsport.com
Clanton Conquers Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Shane Clanton took advantage of a lesson learned Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. After pushing up the track on lap one of his heat, he logged the moment, learned from it, and used it against his competitors in the feature. While Ryan Gustin pushed up...
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer 1937~2022
Mildred Kathryn “Kathy” Mentzer, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Ronald L. Mentzer. Born April 7, 1937, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Chester C. and Elsie H. (Cosey) Statler.
Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team
You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
School districts weighing in options as federal free lunch program ends
YORK, Pa. — The pandemic-era free federal lunch program that offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has now expired. “I expected it to be extended for another year, but it did not. So, we’re dealing with that," said Kelly Renard with the Dover Area School District.
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
Metro News
Berkeley County Schools hopeful this school year with bus routes, new technology for buses
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The new school year begins Monday in Berkeley County with fingers crossed when it comes to school bus staffing. There were not enough drivers for the county’s routes last year but Berkeley County Schools Transportation Services Director Eric Keesecker said he’s hopeful that won’t be an issue this year.
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
