Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
Franklin County Free Press

Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers

Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUERS RIDE WITH MAJOR LEAGUERS

(Williamsport, PA)--Once again Monday afternoon, Hagerstown’s attention will be focused to the east as its Little League team plays in the second game of the World Series in Pennsylvania. Hagerstown will take on a team from Tennessee representing the Southeast at 3 o’clock. On Sunday, the team got to ride buses with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox when those two Major League teams arrived to play. Monday afternoon’s game will air on ESPN.
ycp.edu

Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall

Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Franklin County Free Press

Gertrude E Greey obituary 1928~2022

Gertrude E Greey, 94, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1928, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion. Gertrude was a 1949 graduate...
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Alice Rice obituary 1941~2022

Mary Alice Rice, 80, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away August 18, 2022 at Gardens At Gettysburg. She was born on October 8, 1941 in Quincy, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Bessie (Bakner) DeHart. She had worked as a seamstress at Clothing Manufacturing factories. Mary is survived by her...
speedsport.com

Clanton Conquers Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Shane Clanton took advantage of a lesson learned Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. After pushing up the track on lap one of his heat, he logged the moment, learned from it, and used it against his competitors in the feature. While Ryan Gustin pushed up...
PennLive.com

Watch the feel good moment in which Penn State women’s soccer makes Camp Hill’s Grace Raich a member of the team

You are just not going to see a better sports story today than that of Grace Raich becoming a member of the Penn State women’s soccer team. Grace, the sister of former Camp Hill and current PSU soccer star Julia Raich, was born with Down syndrome and has “multiple extreme heart defects and respiratory issues,” according to a story which appeared in The Carlisle Sentinel shortly after the pandemic began.
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022

Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative

F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

