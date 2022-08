Tennessee appeared to find a gem last week when combo guard Freddie Dilione committed. Now, a rankings update over at 247Sports seems to confirm that. Dilione shot up from 69th to 24th overall, going from a 92 to a 96 in the prospect ratings system. He’s now the fifth ranked combo guard in the class and the top prospect in the state of North Carolina, per the new rankings. Earlier this summer, Dilione was in the 100s and was a three-star prospect. Now he’s a borderline five-star.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO