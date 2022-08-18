ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Preserve#Linus Realestate#Gorge#Bluffs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cedar#Arpa#State#Lion
WISN

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
whby.com

1 displaced after Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person is displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan. It happened Monday evening in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the garage and back of the home. It took them about three hours to extinguish. One person inside...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost

More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy