seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
Brookfield residents petition mixed-use building proposal
Karen Bowen is going door-to-door with her clipboard to gather signatures against the current five-story building proposal. The plans include a 64 apartment units, with retail on the first floor.
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
whby.com
1 displaced after Sheboygan house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person is displaced after a house fire in Sheboygan. It happened Monday evening in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the garage and back of the home. It took them about three hours to extinguish. One person inside...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Congratulates Waukesha Candidate Who Lost
More incompetence out of the Tony Evers administration. Now the embattled governor, already reeling from mismanagement of the state’s licensing division and veterans’ homes, is congratulating a guy who lost a Waukesha election. We received an email the other day that reads, “My name is Andrew Cegielski. I...
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Boston Store at Brookfield mall to be demolished for new development
The development of the former Boston Store at Brookfield Square mall will feature offices and a medical facility - and possibly a hotel, restaurant and apartments, developer Irgens said Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
