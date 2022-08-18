Pilot critically injured in Camarillo ultralight plane crash

A pilot was critically injured when an ultralight plane crashed at the Camarillo Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Aviation Drive.

Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane on top of storage containers.

The pilot was extricated and flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

No further details were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.