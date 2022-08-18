Pilot critically injured in Camarillo ultralight plane crash
A pilot was critically injured when an ultralight plane crashed at the Camarillo Airport Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Aviation Drive.
Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane on top of storage containers.
The pilot was extricated and flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
No further details were released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0