Camarillo, CA

Pilot critically injured in Camarillo ultralight plane crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

A pilot was critically injured when an ultralight plane crashed at the Camarillo Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Aviation Drive.

Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane on top of storage containers.

The pilot was extricated and flown to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

No further details were released.

