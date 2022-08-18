Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
WDBJ7.com
Vinton community welcomes new Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the first time the town of Vinton had a Sunday Funday. Vinton Palooza Sunday Funday was hosted by Mingle at the Market. Families sat on the lawn of the War Memorial while jamming to live music. Despite the gloomy weather, people played yard games,...
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WSET
Halifax family thankful for community and police help in finding their missing truck
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — A man in Halifax County said he's grateful to his community for their help in finding his missing truck. James Reagan's truck was stored in his garage on his old property on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway. He went there to check on it this...
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
chathamstartribune.com
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location
Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS crewmembers finish mowing woman's yard after medical emergency
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke FireEMS Department crewmembers are taking their civic duty to the community to a whole new level. Earlier this week, the department said Engine 8 and Medic 4 were dispatched to an EMS call for a patient who experienced a medical emergency when she was out mowing her yard.
wfxrtv.com
Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is fast approaching, but there is time to make a last splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Rec announced that admission will be free beginning on Saturday and running through Labor day September 5. The pool...
WSLS
Super soaker! Heavy rain events are increasing at home and across the country
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Scattered storms are in the forecast this afternoon; but luckily, we shouldn’t receive nearly as much rain as some areas at home and elsewhere in the country got Sunday. Let’s start in Dallas, Texas. The...
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
whee.net
Mobile home fire claims two
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help finding information related to a mobile home fire that left a mother and young child dead. At roughly 7 am Wednesday crews from the Madison, Mayodan and Huntsville Fire Departments responded to 201 Madison Beach Road, Madison N.C. in response to a fire where a single-family mobile home was found to be engulfed in flames. Another individual suffered burn injuries in this incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
Man Shot and Killed in Roanoke Saturday Morning
ROANOKE, VA – A man was shot in Roanoke and died shortly after being rushed...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WDBJ7.com
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
