Suspect hopped fences, eluded Kennewick cops who stopped him for using his cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began with cops pulling a driver over for using his cell phone concluded with a suspect successfully running away from his car following emphasis patrols on a vital roadway in Kennewick on Friday morning. KAPP-KVEW’s Madeline Hagen spoke with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick...
Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say
Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
Tri-Cities gang member admits to role in killing pregnant 20-year-old. He was just 17
He could be released by the end of the year.
Court docs: Armed robbery suspect threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
An Oregon man is reportedly facing federal charges for the armed robbery of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday.
Suspects arrested for rash of mail thefts in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody for felony mail theft in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at a suspect’s apartment and car following a rash of thefts. The thefts were reported in the Rancho Reata and Tri City Heights areas over the past few weeks.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP pursuit ends in crash
BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
Kennewick apartment building, vehicle struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A vehicle and apartment building were struck by bullets early Friday morning, Aug. 19. Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after midnight for a weapons complaint. Officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and several casings...
Trio of Suspects Nabbed in Coverter Theft Attempt in Broad Daylight
Although new laws do take some time to have an effect, we are seeing a lot fewer converter thefts. But not from these 3 suspects. There are a plethora of new strict laws on recycling catalytic converters, and fortunately, we are seeing a drop in these crimes. But these three suspects were caught by Richland Police.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
ifiberone.com
Thief driving stolen vehicle in Warden nearly crashes into home before fleeing from police on foot
WARDEN - Warden Police are turning to the public for help in finding the man who led police on a chase through town on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 1 p.m., Warden Police say there was a report of a stolen Jeep from a local residence. The reporting party followed the culprit until he was intercepted by police at an intersection in town. The suspect tried to flee police, jumping over an embankment and into a field and eventually traveled back into town where he drove into some bushes at a home’s front yard. The vehicle stopped only five feet away from the front door.
nbcrightnow.com
Three teens arrested for a shooting off Pimlico Dr. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from Pasco are charged with murder after a shooting off Pimlico Dr. on August 7, that left one person dead and two others in the hospital. An arrest warrant was issued in August 12. The three appeared in court for a second time on August 16, where they were asked to surrender their weapons.
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
KEPR
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
