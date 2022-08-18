Read full article on original website
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
UpNorthLive.com
Pickleball: One of the fastest growing sports in the country
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of the country’s fastest growing sports is continuing to grow every year and northern Michiganders are following this trend. About 200 Pickleball players from six different states and Canada were at the Boardman Valley Nature Preserve in Traverse City for the 10th annual Great Lakes Open Pickleball Tournament.
UpNorthLive.com
Road work: Paving nine miles of road with rubber
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Using rubber to coat roads. It’s an old process but new to some northern Michigan counties. The Otsego County Road Commission is paving approximately nine miles of West Otsego Lake Road, Krys Road and Fowler Lake Road with rubber modified chip seal. The process...
UpNorthLive.com
Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts community block party
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crooked Tree Arts Center's annual Paint Grand Traverse brings in artists from across the country for a plein air painting competition. This year, the arts center wanted the community to be a part of its grand finale. The grand finale was celebrated with a...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP Cadillac Post to host community open house
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post will host a community open house on Friday, August 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will have multiple activities and a food truck available. There will also be a "Hidden in Plain Sight" trailer on display,...
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan
(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
UpNorthLive.com
Police looking for missing Manistee woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
UpNorthLive.com
Volunteers to do maintenance work at Sleeping Bear
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers are headed to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore next week to get the part ready for winter. will be working around the park. One of the group's members you may see helping out is Petra Foote. Last year was her first year volunteering. Foote...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Parvo-like illness is affecting young dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The state of Michigan Friday night warns pet owners about a mysterious illness affecting young dogs. The warning came after dozens of dogs got sick at a shelter up north, with 20 of them dying. The reports of sick dogs are out of Otsego County,...
UpNorthLive.com
Making memories with strangers through matching tattoos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Ohio is traveling the country with a mission to get matching tattoos with everyone he meets. Friday Don Caskey stopped in Traverse City to add more tattoos with strangers. Caskey remembers every story behind his 496 tattoos, "That bird right there,...
UpNorthLive.com
Applications being accepted for recreational marijuana sales in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Clerk's Office is now receiving applications for people interested in opening an adult-use cannabis store. Applications were available June 13 for retailers interested in recreational use licenses. The applications are being accepted Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26. Each application...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in Antrim County Friday night. MSP Gaylord Post Troopers said shortly after 11 p.m., they were called to M-88 near the Chain O' Lakes Campground in Custer Township. When they...
recordpatriot.com
Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams
MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Coast Guard reminds boaters not to block large vessels in harbors, channels
FRANKFORT, MI – Reports of recreational boats blocking large vessels from moving through narrow waterways are becoming a safety concern in Frankfort, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters that it is illegal to block large vessels that “safely navigate only within a narrow channel of fairway.” Under federal regulations, impeding a commercial vessel is subject to fines of up to $5,000.
