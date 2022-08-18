ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy involved in single-crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deputy with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 interchange, according to sheriff's officials. They said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials said...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso County, TX
Lifestyle
County
El Paso County, TX
El Paso County, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
cbs4local.com

Drive-thru clinic offers free pet services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pet owners can get their fur baby vaccinated or microchipped. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. The city of El Paso's animal services partnered with Petco Love to host Sunday's event. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciudad Juarez#Clinic#Mexico#Animal Practice#Sparks Horizon#Pet Wellness
cbs4local.com

Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs4local.com

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Church members shares their story after a vehicle crashes into church

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A couple was inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church where a vehicle crashed on Saturday, August 20, and moments later a shooting ensued. CBS4 on your side spoke with a couple who was inches away from being hit by a vehicle that crashed right through the church wall.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

2022 fall classes begin at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy