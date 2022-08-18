Read full article on original website
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
List: Sandbag distribution sites for El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso and Las Cruces area is expected to see heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is a list of the distribution sites for sandbags. El Paso:. The hours and locations for people to pick up sandbags from El Paso Water...
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy involved in single-crash
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deputy with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 interchange, according to sheriff's officials. They said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials said...
Drive-thru clinic offers free pet services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pet owners can get their fur baby vaccinated or microchipped. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. The city of El Paso's animal services partnered with Petco Love to host Sunday's event. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination.
'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
Volunteer based crossing guards at El Paso ISD schools concern some parents
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Student pick and drop-off zones can be a headache for parents and drivers in El Paso. But what can be a headache to some, can be a dangerous situation for kids trying to cross the street on their own to get to school. “I...
El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
Church members shares their story after a vehicle crashes into church
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A couple was inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church where a vehicle crashed on Saturday, August 20, and moments later a shooting ensued. CBS4 on your side spoke with a couple who was inches away from being hit by a vehicle that crashed right through the church wall.
Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
2022 fall classes begin at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
