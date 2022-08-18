ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox need more from rotation if they're to rally to win AL Central

By Bruce Levine
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3YK1_0hMgnSbn00

(670 The Score) After showing signs of life with a five-game winning streak, the White Sox dropped back-to-back games against the AL West-leading Astros on Wednesday and Thursday.

The series finale was ugly, with the Astros crushing the White Sox in a 21-5 win at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Lucas Giolito was chased early for the White Sox, lasting just three innings and allowing seven runs, all earned, on eight hits and a walk while striking out five.

Giolito’s performance was a reminder that the White Sox are going to need more from him and their starting rotation if they’re to rally in the AL Central and repeat as division champions. Their loss Thursday dropped the White Sox to 2.5 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central as the teams prepare to open a three-game series Friday in Cleveland.

While ace Dylan Cease and right-hander Johnny Cueto have been brilliant all season and right-hander Michael Kopech got off to a sensational start before a dip, the White Sox haven’t had consistency from the rest of their rotation. Giolito now has a 5.34 ERA and 1.53 WHIP on the season.
And after he missed the first couple months of the season due to knee surgery, right-hander Lance Lynn has struggled, posting a 5.62 ERA in 12 starts.

Beyond that, Kopech has already thrown a career-high 110 2/3 innings. The White Sox have no plans to shut Kopech down, general manager Rick Hahn said recently, but they’ll monitor his workload. Kopech had a 1.29 ERA at the end of May. He then posted a 5.19 ERA in June and a 4.43 ERA in July and now has a 3.63 ERA across four starts in August.

Before Thursday, the White Sox’s pitching staff had been great in the past week, allowing just 15 runs in a six-game stretch. They’ll need more of that going forward. Prior to Thursday, manager Tony La Russa had recently noted he felt “good about every starter we have going right now.”

“The rotation has been in a little bit of a groove and feeding off each other,” catcher Yasmani Grandal said. “Competition with each other is always good. No one wants to disappoint and have a bad start. They are doing a great job of keeping our team in each game. That allows everyone else to take a breath and do their job.”

White Sox starters have a 3.93 ERA for the season, which ranked 14th in MLB as of Thursday evening.

“If we can remain healthy the rest of the season and go on a nice little run, that would obviously be ideal,” Cease said. “Right now we just go with what we have.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League

By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn Expects to Play After HBP in the Face

The eighth inning of Friday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians brought about a scary moment. Sox’ right fielder Andrew Vaughn was hit by a 96 MPH fastball that glanced off his arm and struck his face. The second-year slugger somehow escaped with only a bloody lip and remained in the game for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Lucas Giolito
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty (shoulder) scratched Sunday for Mariners; Adam Frazier enters

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty has been scratched from the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Haggerty is dealing with a shoulder ailment, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for Sunday's contest. Adam Frazier will enter versus Athletics starter JP Sears.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox
Yardbarker

White Sox Still Hold Best World Series Winner Odds in AL Central

The Chicago White Sox are currently 3.5 games back of first place in the AL Central. They trail the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins in the standings as play opens on Saturday, Aug. 20. BetMGM shared its World Series Winner odds via the MLB Twitter account Saturday morning, and it had quite the surprise.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Select Carlos Pérez

The White Sox announced they have selected the contract of catcher Carlos Pérez. Fellow backstop Yasmani Grandal has been placed on the 10-day injured list on the heels of last night’s injury, which created room for Pérez on the active roster. Grandal’s injury has been described as a left knee strain. To open a spot on the 40-man, right-hander Kyle Crick has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shoddy 7th Inning Sinks White Sox in 5-2 Loss to Guardians

Whenever the Chicago White Sox visit Cleveland, things seem to go awry for the South Siders. Friday night was no different as a solid start from Lance Lynn went to waste when the Guardians rallied in the seventh to take the series opener. The White Sox’ offense got on the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded

Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy