Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Before & After: A Chicago Renter Turned One Narrow Space Into a Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen
We’ve all been there: that moment in your twenties when you feel like an adult, but your home feels like a mishmash of everything you’ve thrifted, inherited from your parents, and rescued from the sidewalk. It’s not quite a dorm room, but it’s not not. That’s...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Sleek IKEA Cabinetry Modernizes and Maximizes a Brown Kitchen from the ’90s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
Before and After: This Laundry Room Redo Takes it From Basic to Elevated
When deciding which home renovations to tackle, a lot of people choose the rooms that show first, like the kitchen or the furniture in the living room. It makes sense: These are often the common areas that people spend the most time in. But putting effort and funds into more...
Before and After: A $4,000 Luxe Laundry Room Redo Remembers Every Detail
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Laundry rooms technically only need two things: a washer and a dryer. But, after months of using them, it’ll become clear that they also greatly benefit from folding space, hanging space, and storage space.
Before and After: “A Sad, Dark” Basement Bathroom Becomes “Electric” and Cheery with 4 DIY Projects
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
What Valuables Should I Look For at Thrift Stores?
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
The best way to unclog every drain in your home
There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
How to kill weeds with vinegar: 6 essential steps
Learn how to kill weeds with vinegar for a budget-friendly, natural DIY alternative to harsh herbicides
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
I’m an interior design expert – 7 decor trends I hate, they make you look poor & like you live in a cheesecake factory
YOU should steer clear of some common go-to decor trends, according to an interior expert. From particular color schemes to various patterns and textures, when it comes to designing your home, you shouldn't opt for these elements. "Starting us off we have the Tuscan kitchen. They look out of place...
The 9 best places to buy a couch, whether your budget is $500 or $5,000
We talked to interior designers about what makes a great couch. Here's where you can find the best couches and sofas, no matter your budget.
I’m an organizing pro – a weird home item revolutionized my closet & gave me so much space
SHORT of knocking down walls and tacking an extension onto the house, there's not much you can do to add extra closet space to your home. That's why even the strangest space-saving trick is a favorite of pro organizers, like a clever tool that costs just $19. The clever hack...
This Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Window Blinds
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
