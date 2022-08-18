ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new exhibit at Art Windows of El Paso is located...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
cbs4local.com

'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Locomotives host first responders night

Locomotives hosted first responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Pizza Joint
cbs4local.com

See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cbs4local.com

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Church members shares their story after a vehicle crashes into church

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A couple was inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church where a vehicle crashed on Saturday, August 20, and moments later a shooting ensued. CBS4 on your side spoke with a couple who was inches away from being hit by a vehicle that crashed right through the church wall.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dona Ana County sheriff's deputy involved in single-crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deputy with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday. The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. at the Interstate 25 and Interstate 10 interchange, according to sheriff's officials. They said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials said...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy