Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
Church members share their story after car crashes into church
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — KFOX14 spoke to a couple who said they were inside the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Las Cruces when a white pickup truck crashed into the side of the building Saturday afternoon. The couple said they were inches away from being hit by the...
Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
2 people sent to hospital after single car crash; one with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers of the Special Traffic Investigators unit investigated a crash Sunday that sent two people to the hospital. Police said this was a single-vehicle car crash. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Ricardo Sambula, was traveling west on Pebble Hills...
Search operation conducted after flash flooding at Zion National Park Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called to Zion National Park in Utah on Friday after officials reported a search and rescue operation along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows. Officials with the park said staff were responding to the area, and around six members of...
Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
