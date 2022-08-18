ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciudad Juarez#Overpopulation#Strays#Mexico#New Pet Wellness Clinic#Sparks Horizon#Pet Wellness
KFOX 14

1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people sent to hospital after single car crash; one with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers of the Special Traffic Investigators unit investigated a crash Sunday that sent two people to the hospital. Police said this was a single-vehicle car crash. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Ricardo Sambula, was traveling west on Pebble Hills...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police give tips on how to prevent auto burglaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Auto burglaries continue to be crimes of opportunity, so Las Cruces police are once again reminding drivers to remove valuables and lock doors before leaving their vehicles unattended. The overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed locally occur when a vehicle is left unlocked and...
LAS CRUCES, NM

