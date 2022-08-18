UFC heavyweights Chris Daukaus, Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for Oct. 1 showdown

Two of the biggest athletes on the UFC roster are set to collide on the promotion’s first card of October.

At the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for Oct. 1, contenders Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) will face off. The event is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and stream on ESPN+.

A person with knowledge of the matchup Thursday confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie after Rozenstruik initially revealed the matchup on social media. The person asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Daukaus, 32, enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid. All six of his UFC fights have ended inside the distance. The first four were TKO wins against Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov. The two losses that followed were TKO defeats to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes in UFC headliners.

Rozenstruik, 34, also seeks a win in the midst of a rough patch. Having dropped three of his most recent four, Rozenstruik is coming off back-to-back losses to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for Oct. 1 includes: