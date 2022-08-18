ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC heavyweights Chris Daukaus, Jairzinho Rozenstruik set for Oct. 1 showdown

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Two of the biggest athletes on the UFC roster are set to collide on the promotion’s first card of October.

At the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for Oct. 1, contenders Chris Daukaus (12-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) will face off. The event is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and stream on ESPN+.

A person with knowledge of the matchup Thursday confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie after Rozenstruik initially revealed the matchup on social media. The person asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Daukaus, 32, enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid. All six of his UFC fights have ended inside the distance. The first four were TKO wins against Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik, and Shamil Abdurakhimov. The two losses that followed were TKO defeats to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes in UFC headliners.

Rozenstruik, 34, also seeks a win in the midst of a rough patch. Having dropped three of his most recent four, Rozenstruik is coming off back-to-back losses to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for Oct. 1 includes:

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xioanan
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko
  • Vinc Pichel vs. Jesse Ronson
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
  • Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa
  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Related
Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC
UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
UFC
Demetrious Johnson doesn't regret not pursuing UFC champ-champ status, values long title reigns more

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has a different outlook than many of the UFC champs in recent years. Johnson didn’t see owning two shiny, UFC gold belts simultaneously – champ-champ status – as his ultimate goal. Instead, Johnson (30-4-1) set out on a mission to become the most dominant champ the UFC has ever seen, which meant focusing on one weight class.
UFC
WWE Raw results: Edge, Trish Stratus highlight Toronto show

Toronto is most definitely ready for WWE Raw, and it helps that some of its favorite sons and daughters will be on the show. Scotiabank Arena is ready to welcome back two hometown legends in one night in front of what’s reportedly a sellout crowd. We know what Edge will be up to, as he’s facing Damian Priest in what should be a very personal scrap. Priest claims he won’t have nay help from The Judgment Day, but can Edge really afford to believe that will be the case? It’s less certain what Trish Stratus will be doing tonight, except that she’ll...
WWE
