UFC 278's Paulo Costa says he runs his own social media accounts: 'I'm a little bit of a fun guy'

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY – Paulo Costa assures everyone that it’s really him behind his social media accounts.

Costa recently has shown off his sense of humor on social media, posting modified memes and interacting with fans and fighters. It’s a side that perhaps people had never seen from Costa in the past, but the Brazilian says he’s enjoying showing off his personality.

“Just me – 100 percent, believe (me),” Costa told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at UFC 278 media day. “I’m a little bit of a fun guy, but it’s 100 percent me.”

Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) returns to action in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event when he takes on former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Enjoy some of Costa’s recent tweets below:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

