Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year
This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
GRIT & GRATITUDE: North Shore bike ride raises funds to fight pediatric cancer
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Kicking things into gear, to kick pediatric cancer to the curb. Sunday was the third year of the Grit and Gratitude bike ride. It celebrates the remission of a young girl named Lily, who had hepatoblastoma, a rare pediatric liver cancer. Her family...
Duluth firefighter sentenced to 3 years probation after assault
DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth firefighter found guilty of assaulting a woman has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. In June, Conrad John Sunde IV, 50, was found guilty of Felony Third-Degree Assault for assaulting Mary Modec, 65, on a western Duluth trail. The incident happened in 2020 when...
Al Franken joins Hauschild at District 3 State Senate campaign event
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The race for Tom Bakk’s Minnesota Senate seat is heating back up following the primary earlier this month. Mayor of Babbitt, Andrea Zupancich, beat out Kelsey Johnson, the former president of the Iron Mining Association, for the republican nomination. Sunday in Hermantown, DLF’er...
Art in Bayfront Park returns to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Saturday was a busy day on the waterfront in Duluth. This weekend is Art in Bayfront Park, the 17th year for the annual event. According to organizers, about 170 artists are taking part in the festival. They said the celebration features many different mediums...
Two Harbor Nurses Picket Outside of the Lake View Hospital
TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Healthcare workers and community members took up signs to picket by the Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors to raise awareness of the challenges they face day to day. It was not a strike, but an informational picket. This coming after the Two Harbor nurses, and...
Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
More chances of rain starting Monday night, increase chances through Wednesday
TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue to finish off the weekend thanks to high pressure sitting directly over the Northland. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds will not be coming off the lake. Winds will be from the west at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a few towns in Wisconsin falling only to the lower 60s. Fog shouldn’t be a problem this evening mainly due to the winds changing direction away from the lake. Sunny skies will continue to start the last full week of August before more rain arrives later.
Walz, Flanagan Talking Jobs, Liquor Law Changes
(Two Harbors, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are in northern Minnesota talking about the latest job numbers and a change to state liquor laws. Walz spoke yesterday in Two Harbors at Castle Danger Brewery, which helped form the successful Free the Growler movement. Lawmakers recently reached an agreement to lift a production cap that affected to-go beer sales for five larger breweries. Walz also shared news that 20-thousand new jobs were created in the state in July, more than double the nation’s job growth rate.
Four Duluth Entities to Renovate a Long-Troubled Property
DULUTH, Minn. — Four Duluth entities are teaming up to renovate a long-troubled property, the Brownstone Apartment Building on East 4th Street. The vacant and blighted building has been a part of Duluth for the last 130 years. It caught the eye of local groups, who have a shared...
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
Man charged in West Duluth Police Standoff
Duluth, MN -- A man is now charged following Thursday, Aug. 18th’s armed police standoff in West Duluth. Terrell Edwards of Duluth has been charged with Dangerous Intentional and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. According to criminal complaint, several people called 9-1-1 after a man fired a shot gun...
Fond du Lac Band reclaims land on Wisconsin Point after more than a century.
FOND DU LAC RESERVATION -- Thursday, tribal leaders from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and government officials from across Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated the return of Wisconsin Point to tribal land. Representatives from the US Department of the Interior, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor...
White Coat Ceremony Class of 2026
The Association of American Medical Colleges published data in 2020 that we could see a shortage of 55,100 to 139,00 physicians by 2033. However the future is bright as a new generation of Doctor’s crossed the stage for the White Coat Ceremony for the University of Minnesota Duluth today.
Sunny start to the week, rain arrives midweek
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: For the most part, sunshine continues for much of our Monday. There is the opportunity for a spot shower or two across far northern Minnesota along the International Border but most should stay dry. Temperatures today climb into the upper 70s and the lower 80s across the Northland. Winds are out of the southwest between 3-6 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 50s for most with partly cloudy skies overhead.
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
