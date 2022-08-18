ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

European Championships: Jonathan Young wins bronze in Munich

Jonathan Young has won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the men's Kayak Single KL3 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. The Belfast para-canoeist, 38, was third behind Spain's Juan Antonio Valle, who won with a time of 40.393 seconds, and Poland's Mateusz Surwilo. Great Britain's Jon...
SPORTS
The Independent

On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing

Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing on this day in 2015.Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.The London 2012 gold medallist had endured a tumultuous year off the track, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his then-coach Alberto Salazar, but had not lost his aura of invincibility on it as he came...
SPORTS
#Qatar Foundation#Europe#Vehicles#Swiss#Gims
The Independent

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman both won individual apparatus titles to maintain the golden era of British gymnastics on the final day of the European Championships.The pair followed up Saturday’s stunning performance in the men’s team final by helping Great Britain to five more medals in Munich.Fraser, 23, won his third gold on the parallel bars while Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault, as well as winning floor bronze.Twenty-four hours earlier the pair had combined with James Hall, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran to secure a first all-round European title for...
WORLD
racer.com

Tanak takes back-to-back WRC wins with Ypres Rally Belgium success

Ott Tanak stormed to Ypres Rally Belgium victory on Sunday afternoon to seal back-to-back FIA World Rally Championship wins. The Estonian driver inherited the top spot late on Saturday afternoon when Hyundai i20 N Rally1 teammate and long-time leader Thierry Neuville understeered off the road and into a ditch, shattering the Belgium’s hopes of a repeat home win.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Japan v Ireland: Nine-try tourists come from behind to trounce hosts 57-22

Tries: Try scorer, Imakugi, Lavemai Cons: Otsuka 2 Pens: Otsuka. Tries: Jones 3, Doyle, Dalton, Deely, Pearse, Scuffil-McCabe, Hooban Cons: O'Brien 6. Ireland recovered from an early 15-point deficit to score nine tries and defeat Japan 57-22 in the first of two Tests between the sides in Shizuoka. Japan scored...
WORLD
racer.com

Tanak leads after Neuville crashes out of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

Ott Tanak inherited a surprise lead at WRC Ypres Rally Belgium when long-time leader and Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville crashed into retirement on Saturday afternoon. The Estonian will carry an 8.2s advantage over Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Elfyn Evans into Sunday’s final leg after local hero Neuville’s rally unraveled in the penultimate stage of the day.
MOTORSPORTS
markerzone.com

FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME

After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
HOCKEY
theScore

Finland to play Canada for gold after edging Sweden in semis

For the seventh time in the last nine tournaments, Finland or Canada will take home gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Finland squeaked by Sweden with a 1-0 win in the semifinal Friday. Suomi will now face Canada in the gold-medal game Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The two nations met earlier in the tournament, with Canada coming out on top 6-3.
HOCKEY

