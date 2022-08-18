Mo Farah put a summer of speculation behind him to make it half a dozen global titles as he again proved unbeatable over 10,000 metres at the World Championships in Beijing on this day in 2015.Farah was ruthlessly focused amid all the off-track distractions as he burst away from the twin Kenyan challenge of Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor and Paul Tanui down the home straight.The London 2012 gold medallist had endured a tumultuous year off the track, caught up in the doping allegations surrounding his then-coach Alberto Salazar, but had not lost his aura of invincibility on it as he came...

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO