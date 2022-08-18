Read full article on original website
KYTV
SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know. School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95...
KYTV
Republic School Districts prepares for the year with active shooter training
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic school district went through active shooter training for the first day of school. John Thompson, Republic High School’s principal, said this training is essential. “They’re our kids, and we know that they are our most precious commodity because I trust my kids to...
KYTV
Ozark kindergarten open house helps students and parents get used to new phase of life
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The first day of kindergarten can be an emotional time for children and parents. That’s why Ozark had a kindergarten open house on Friday to help both groups deal with the first-day jitters before the school year arrives. Parents were also allowed to ride the...
KYTV
PICTURES: Schools welcome back students for the first day of school across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many schools in Missouri opened Monday for the first day of class. We captured the excitement at Springfield’s Rountree Elementary on Grand Street. Check out the sights from the return to school!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
For the first day of school the Republic school district went through active shooter training.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your updated forecast which has a warm start to the new work/school week, returning heat down the road and possible rain chances as well. Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog.
KYTV
Back-to-School: Springfield officers promote pedestrian and school bus safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday is the first day of school for many students across the Ozarks. While you are on your morning commute, you must remember that there will be extra traffic and buses out on the road. First, make sure and stop and watch at crosswalks. Pedestrians need...
KYTV
Drury University welcomes largest incoming freshman class in school history
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - After a nationwide decline in college admissions due to pandemic woes, Drury University announces its largest freshman class in school history. On Monday, 413 freshmen will begin classes, topping the previous record of 406 freshmen set in 2010. “This is really a testament to...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
tncontentexchange.com
Branson Police warn parents about sharing school photos
The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media. The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
KYTV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
KYTV
Woman walking across the country to bring awareness to missing indigenous women stops in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On June 15, 2021, Seraphine Warren’s aunt, Ella Mae, disappeared. A year later, Seraphine began her journey to spread awareness of the countless indigenous women missing or killed. She pledged to walk from Arizona to Washington, DC. She says she wants her aunt’s memory to...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
KYTV
Cases of COVID-19 decline in the Springfield-Greene County area; however, hospitalizations consistent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County’s community impact level remained low this week as cases decline. As of Aug. 18, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 53, which is a 10% decrease in cases. Despite low case numbers, hospitalizations remain consistent, with 47 hospitalized across Greene County as of Aug. 18 in comparison to 48 on Aug. 11. This continues to indicate severe illness remains present in our community.
Feedback meeting over potential Sunshine rezoning gets heated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tempers flared up in a meeting discussing the potential rezoning of a historic Springfield neighborhood. Over 50 residents lined up at Messiah Lutheran Church to voice concerns about traffic, homes and the property values near Sunshine and National. The meeting was tense from the go. The developers said the meeting was a success, […]
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
KYTV
Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. “I don’t know why. I don’t...
KYTV
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
KYTV
Investigation into death of southern Illinois man
Police arrested one woman in a standoff in Springfield Saturday night. Investigators say it started with an argument between two neighbors over a dog. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
KYTV
On Your Side: Springfield woman loses $500 in computer software scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have software on our tablets or computers to protect them from viruses. But as one Springfield woman discovered, crooks are posing as actual software companies. She lost hundreds of dollars. Donna Davis loves to play games on her tablet. She knows not to...
