kyma.com
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Names Director of Engineering
The City of Yuma has promoted Dave Wostenberg to Director of Engineering, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton announced to the Yuma City Council on Wednesday. Wostenberg brings more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering, including with government agencies such as Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Pima County, and Town of Marana. Prior to joining the City as Assistant Director of Engineering earlier this year, he had been the senior civil engineer and CIP Program Manager for Yuma County.
kyma.com
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship
A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Tier 2A water shortage declared
Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans
"Right Turn for Yuma Veterans" hosted their 9th Annual Bowling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Inca Lanes to help raise money for their program. The post “Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
kyma.com
Very muggy with more rain opportunities
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across the region with improved chances for showers and thunderstorms. By tomorrow afternoon and evening we have greater chances for severe rain showers and thunderstorms to peak within the Desert Southwest. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. A...
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Ducey said the new border wall's 'not budging.' How did a piece of it tip over?
ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey seems to have taken much pride in his initiative to stack shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border. But a picture taken by a reporter raises some doubts about how effective the makeshift wall can be at blocking out migrants. The governor announced last...
kyma.com
Tracking below normal temperatures and more rain chances for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Due to the extra rain we received over the past several days here in Yuma it brought a slight improvement to our drought. Yuma was in the extreme now it moved down to severe, still not great but nice to see some improvement. More monsoonal...
calexicochronicle.com
Historic Old Customs Building to Be Renovated
CALEXICO — The historic Old Customs Building, located east of the main downtown Calexico Port of Entry and built in 1933, will be renovated thanks to a $1.3 million contract awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration. The design-build contract was recently awarded to Hernandez Builders of Alpine. By...
kyma.com
Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Reach Air effort first heart attack-saving procedure using balloon pump
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reach air has partnered with Pioneers Medical Center for more than 15 years now. For the first time ever, a full-on cardiac lab could help save more lives. The lab opened last May, but earlier this month, Pioneers added a balloon pump for patients having...
kyma.com
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
kyma.com
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
kyma.com
Agents arrest man with previous conviction, may face additional jail time
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says one person was arrested after illegally entering the U.S. and had previous convictions. Agents arrested the man on Tuesday and performed record checks on him. 33-year-old Miguel Vargas Mendoza had a previous conviction in 2012 for possession of...
kyma.com
2022 Prep Football Preview: Holtville Vikings relying on senior leadership
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA- KECY-TV ) - Last season the Holtville Vikings started the season with a 36-29 win over Southwest at Eagle Field. Holtville used that win to fuel a 5-0 start. Holtville finished the season 3-3 down the stretch. The Vikings watched their season come to an end at home against Calexico 14-12 in the second round of the CIF SDS Division V playoffs.
