Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: T-storm chances for Saturday evening & into Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our current storm system keeping t-storm chances around for Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and for a few spots Sunday. Then, Mother Nature will send us on a warming trend for the week ahead.
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Must see events coming this fall season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending. From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us. Here are some […]
Springfield local Shannon Aiken wins the title of “Fittest on Earth”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many exceptional people call the Ozarks home. Now, for the first time, a Springfieldian can claim the title of Fittest 60-Year-Old on Earth. This summer, Shannon Aiken spent three days competing in eight events at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin. It was the culmination of many hours of work. One year ago, […]
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
Pleasant Hope shooting range to be demolished — and a new one built
After more than a year of review, the Missouri Department of Conservation has decided to build a new unstaffed public shooting range at the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area, 30 minutes north of Springfield. The existing target range, a popular spot for many Springfield shooters because it was free and relatively...
Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week. Updated:...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri
There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
This Missouri Retriever is a Mom to These Ducks and a Rooster
Some families have unique parenting situations. That reality also applies to a Branson, Missouri dog who has been a mom to ducks and a rooster since they were little. This question came up when I came across a video of a Golden Retriever with ducks and a rooster on her back while she swam around a pool. The owner explained:
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Meet Harvey, the two-headed cat born in Arkansas
A cat with two heads was born in Harrison, Arkansas on Wednesday. The family named him Harvey, after Harvey Dent from the Batman Comics.
Forecast: Drying Out to Kick Off the Week
At the station, we received a quick quarter inch of rainfall from the storm that passed through before dissipating. Most of the activity was just to the east of Springfield. More showers and storms are firing up on the front but will drift south and east overnight before dissipating. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. The mild pattern continues with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Today will start out cloudy for areas along and south of I-44. Monday, things will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Monday, the Ozarks will be enjoying the sun more with mostly sunny skies. It will be a gorgeous week to kick off school with perfect weather for outdoor recess! #kolr10wx.
