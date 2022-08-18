At the station, we received a quick quarter inch of rainfall from the storm that passed through before dissipating. Most of the activity was just to the east of Springfield. More showers and storms are firing up on the front but will drift south and east overnight before dissipating. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. The mild pattern continues with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Today will start out cloudy for areas along and south of I-44. Monday, things will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Monday, the Ozarks will be enjoying the sun more with mostly sunny skies. It will be a gorgeous week to kick off school with perfect weather for outdoor recess! #kolr10wx.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO