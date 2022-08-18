Read full article on original website
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Two Memphis students win national Bank of America internship to lead by example in the Bluff City
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two local high school students were named Bank of America Memphis student leaders for 2022, winning summer internships that helped them learn just how business is really run. The program works to help students enter the workforce. Shawn Meng and Shreya Ganesh were chosen among...
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Missing 61-year-old man found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
'We need a third option': Shelby County justice advocates pushing for 'blended sentencing' for juveniles convicted of serious crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a renewed push to give another option of sentencing Shelby County juveniles convicted of serious crimes: not too light, not too severe but somewhere in between. It's called blended sentencing, in place in more than 15 states. Supporters say is offers a better chance of...
Fired Memphis Starbucks employees protesting for pay raise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis Starbucks employees known as the 'Memphis 7' are speaking up about a raise they said they haven't received yet. The group protested Friday on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, which is where the Starbucks they were fired from is. The three-day strike will last until Sunday.
Southwest Tennessee Community College to continue Virtual Fridays through next August
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South school will continue virtual classes on Fridays through its academic year. Southwest Tennessee Community College said all locations will be closed on Fridays only beginning Aug. 19, 2022, through Aug. 11, 2023. During the summer, the college moved its classes and operations to Virtual...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Minority-run businesses prioritized for job slots in Ford's Blue Oval City project
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 learned new details Wednesday about the largest investment in Tennessee history and in Memphis' backyard: Ford's Blue Oval City. Those details were outlined in an informational session held at Lemoyne-Owen College in South Memphis. The project will build Ford electric trucks and their batters at...
Going green in Shelby County: Mayor signs order to replace gas-powered county vehicles with hybrid & electric ones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is going green. Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order Wednesday to replace county government gas vehicles with hybrid and zero-emission electric ones. County leaders said the goal of the county's Green Fleet initiative is to reduce the government's impact on the environment and...
City wants Peppertree Apartments to stop accepting new tenants or renewing leases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Peppertree Apartments were scheduled to appear in Federal court Friday regarding a public nuisance case from last year. This comes after a rough month at the apartment complex, which has seen collapsed walkways and a fire in the leasing office. In a motion...
Cummings K-8 students will spend week at LaRose Elementary after partial roof collapse at school injures 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis, near Walker Ave. and Cummings St. Monday. MFD said it happened just before noon in the library of the school. One adult was in the library at the time. The adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two other adults - not in the library at the time - were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police call reports of shooter at Germantown High school "false", no violence on campus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A verbal threat to Germantown High School Tuesday morning ended up being nothing. But while school officials were checking into the verbal threat, someone also posted completely false information there was an active shooter inside Germantown High School. School officials said that within 45 minutes, a...
How a flight school in Olive Branch is combatting a pilot shortage
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Luke Weathers Flight Academy is focusing on combatting the pilot shortage by training students of diverse backgrounds to be pilots at a cost these students can afford. “I’m originally from Ghana, West Africa,” Brian Sarpong said. “I went to Middle Tennessee State University, graduated...
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
Memphis Fire Department announces Sea of Red honoring David Pleasant; here's what you need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire department announced they will have a Sea of Red honoring David Pleasant Sunday. The Sea of Red, a procession of MFD vehicles flashing their red lights in honor of Pleasant, will be this Sunday at 7 p.m. The route will leave Tiger Lane...
Shelby County Clerk's Office to close for a week each in August & September to catch up on backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert said her offices are closing for a couple of weeks to catch up on a backlog of services. Halbert said the Offices of the Shelby County Clerk will be closed August 22 through 26 and September 19 through 23, 2022. Halbert...
