Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
Missing 61-year-old man found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Cummings K-8 students will spend week at LaRose Elementary after partial roof collapse at school injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis, near Walker Ave. and Cummings St. Monday. MFD said it happened just before noon in the library of the school. One adult was in the library at the time. The adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two other adults - not in the library at the time - were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
