MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis, near Walker Ave. and Cummings St. Monday. MFD said it happened just before noon in the library of the school. One adult was in the library at the time. The adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two other adults - not in the library at the time - were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO