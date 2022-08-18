ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDLE arrests six people in Hillsborough County for voting illegally in 2020

By Leilyn Torres
 3 days ago
On August 18, FDLE agents arrested 17 people who voted illegally in the 2020 election, including six people from Hillsborough County.

The FDLE said the people arrested were either convicted murderers or were convicted of committing felony sexual offenses.

According to FDLE, the multi-county investigation was initiated in conjunction with the Florida Department of State and Office of Statewide Prosecution. FDLE agents and analysts said they reviewed dozens of allegations of voter fraud from five circuits. According to a release from the FDLE the following six people in Hillsborough County were arrested:

  • Romona Brown, 55, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.
  • Douglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.
  • Tony Patterson, 43, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.
  • Nathan Hart, 49, of Gibsonton, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.
  • Hubert Jack, 65, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.
  • Byron Leonard Smith, 65, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County.

“In 2020, Florida ran an efficient, transparent election that avoided the major problems we saw in other states. At the same time, the election was not perfect, which is why we continue our efforts to ensure the integrity of our elections,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Attorney General Ashley Moody supported the effort.

"No voting system can stand without the backing and confidence of the people it serves, and thanks to Governor DeSantis, we are reinforcing that trust, and Florida’s elections system will serve as the standard-bearer for the rest of the nation,” said Moody.

“In Florida, your vote matters. To that end, we will do everything in our power to ensure those who cannot legally vote never cast a ballot,” added FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass.

According to the FDLE, all face one count each of false affirmation – voting or elections (F.S. 104.011(1)) and voting as an unqualified elector (F.S. 104.15). Both charges are third-degree felonies.

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests

The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
TAMPA, FL
