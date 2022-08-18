ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA apologizes for signs with incorrect Orange Line shutdown dates

By Ross Cristantiello
 3 days ago

The line is actually set to shut down from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19, with shuttle bus service replacing the subway.

Signs at the North Station Orange line entrance were removed Thursday after riders noticed an error about the dates. The T apologized about the signage. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

As the MBTA prepares for a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, confusion briefly spread among commuters Thursday over the exact dates that the line will be closed.

Signs at multiple stations incorrectly stated that there would be no Orange Line service from Aug. 22 through Sept. 18. In fact, the shutdown begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. It is scheduled to be closed until Monday, Sept. 19.

Tom Ryan, senior advisor on government affairs at A Better City, was one of the people to spot the incorrect signs. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, he posted a photo on Twitter of a sign with the wrong dates outside the North Station entrance.

Another Twitter user responded, including a photo of the same error at Haymarket Station. An incorrect sign was also set up at the Community College Station, according to NBC Boston.

The official MBTA account responded a few minutes later to Ryan, writing that the agency’s “Signs Team” will address the problem.

“The MBTA apologizes for the error. Some A-Frame signs are being replaced,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in a statement Thursday evening.

Although the signs posted incorrect dates, the QR code on them did link to a webpage with the correct information, according to NBC.

The Green Line is set to be replaced with shuttle bus service between the Government Center and Union Square stations from Aug. 22 to Sept. 18, which are the dates incorrectly posted regarding the Orange Line shutdown.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was asked about the signage mix-up on Thursday.

“This is why we need all of your help in getting the word out,” she told a group of reporters.

The Orange Line shutdown is a major move by the MBTA that will surely cause headaches in the short term, but hopefully lasting improvements in the long run. It was announced earlier this month, with officials saying that the lengthy closure was necessary to replace track, upgrade signals, and fully integrate new Orange Line trains.

Specifically, more than 3,500 feet of 38-year-old track will be replaced. The shutdown will let workers complete projects that would have taken as many as five years to finish with smaller, periodic shutdowns, MBTA officials said earlier this month.

While this work will theoretically improve safety and speed for subway commuters in the future, drivers now must brace for a month of heavy traffic.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said that the shutdown will have “substantial regional travel impacts” at a press conference this week. “It is evident that significant congestion will be felt throughout the region,” he added.

Some roadways will have their capacity cut in half to accommodate all the extra shuttle buses replacing subway service, Gulliver said. Bikers and pedestrians should also exhibit more caution, since the shuttle buses being used have larger blind spots and different turning radii than normal MBTA buses.

Extensive information about the changes happening to the MBTA in the near future can be found at MBTA.com/BBT2022.

What commuters should know about the Orange Line shutdown

As the first work week without the Orange Line looms, Boston.com has you covered. The first weekday commute without the Orange Line is upon us. The MBTA announced the Orange Line shutdown earlier this month, a 30-day stretch that will affect commuters across the city. Here's everything Orange Line riders need to know about the shutdown, from logistics, to alternatives, to government guidance.
MBTA resumes E Branch service on the Green Line

The closure ended slightly early. The D Branch is scheduled to close for maintenance and improvements this fall. Although the MBTA's massive Orange Line closure is only a few days old, riders of Boston's beleaguered transit system are getting some good news this week. The MBTA announced Sunday that the Green Line's E Branch has resumed regular service, slightly ahead of schedule.
Live updates: The very latest on the Orange Line shutdown

Monday marked the dawn of the first work week under the MBTA's month-long shutdown of the Orange Line. 'Use your helicopter': Spoofed – and unofficial – T posters have a laugh over the Orange Line shutdown (1:57 p.m.) If you're out and about along the Orange Line...
Craigie Drawbridge to open at scheduled times to reduce traffic congestion during MBTA shutdowns

The Craigie Drawbridge will have less frequent openings to try and increase traffic efficiency during the MBTA shutdowns. MassDOT announced they have received permission from the U.S. Coast guard to reduce the amount of "on demand" openings over the Charles River to allow for more efficiency for the approximately 100 shuttle buses that will use the route throughout the day during the month-long shutdown.
Here's the latest you need to know about the Orange Line shutdown

"It will be impossible to avoid chaos altogether." MBTA Orange Line riders are getting a big shake-up to their commutes. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, the T branch will completely close for 30 days — an unprecedented move Gov. Charlie Baker and the MBTA contend will provide ample opportunity for long-needed repairs to make service on the line safer and more efficient.
abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. "It's concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months," said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Here's what riders can expect from the Southwest Corridor bike path closures

These repairs on the popular bike path coincide with the first two days of the MBTA's month-long Orange Line shutdown. The Southwest Corridor bike path will close for repairs from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. These planned repairs on the popular bike path coincide with the first two days of the MBTA's month-long Orange Line shutdown.
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson – Lynn Woods Update – The Lynnway – MBTA – Affordable Housing & More

LYNN (Podcast) Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson joined MSONEWSPORTS this morning to update listeners on the Lynn Woods fire as well as other key issues in the city of Lynn. Interview Topics: Affordable housing, Search for a new school superintendent, Lynnway Improvements, MBTA updates on commuter the rail station construction, and upcoming city events.
Q97.9

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
