Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Shares Her “Hope” for the Actor After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells. Sheree Zampino has entered the Oscars chat. Five months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor ex-wife is weighing in on the jaw-dropping moment, saying she hopes fans will forgive his actions. "I hope people allow...
See Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Malibu Party With the Kardashians to Celebrate 818 Tequila
Watch: You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender. Raise a glass to Kendall Jenner's fabulous events. The supermodel has been busy throwing back-to-back parties in honor of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. On Aug. 17, the 26-year-old toasted her investors at a nighttime event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Those on the star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.
Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably "Really, Really Excited" About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination
Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais. That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."
Why TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira's New Sunglasses Collection Is a Full Circle Moment
Watch: Necessary Realness: Is Hailey Bieber the Gen Z Jennifer Aniston?. TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is entering the fashion space in full force. E! News can exclusively reveal the beauty influencer partnered with dime Optics on a new sunglasses collection. The Mikayla Jane collaboration, which features nine bold sunnies, marks a meaningful accomplishment for the social media star.
RHOP’s Robyn and Juan Dixon Just Took a Major Step Toward Getting Re-Married
Watch: RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan. The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her longtime partner Juan Dixon obtained a marriage license on Aug. 18, E! News can confirm. The pair got engaged in 2019, with the former NBA player's romantic proposal playing out on...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley
Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF. walk down the aisle again. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged. "Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos From the "Best Day" With Patrick and Daughter Sterling
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes' biggest cheerleader. The former soccer star shared a carousel of pictures of her family day with her husband and their 18-month-old daughter Sterling as they celebrated the NFL star being named as an inductee into his university's hall of fame.
Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over. The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.
Matt Damon Lands in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Matt Damon is ready to celebrate best friend Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The actor and his wife Luciana were photographed arriving at an airfield in Georgia on Aug. 19 after flying in on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to host a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend.
Watch Lea Michele Rehearse for Broadway’s Funny Girl
Watch: Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl. On Aug. 19, the Broadway production of Funny Girl shared a highly-anticipated first look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. In a black-and-white clip posted to Lea's and the show's official Instagram pages, the Glee alum rehearses for the role as a snippet of the actress singing "I'm the Greatest Star" plays in the background.
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
Why Laura Whitmore Is Exiting Her Love Island U.K. Hosting Role
Watch: Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?. Love Island U.K. was no longer a match for Laura Whitmore. Laura, who took over as host of the buzzy dating reality show in January 2020, announced her exit from the show in an Instagram post Aug. 22.
Will Julianna Margulies Return to Season 3 of The Morning Show? Apple TV+ Says...
The cast of The Morning Show is waking back up. Season three of The Morning Show is on the way and Apple TV+ announced on Aug. 22 that fan favorite Julianna Margulies will officially be returning for the next installment. And it won't just be for a cameo, as Apple TV+ confirmed that she will have a major recurring role.
Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee Calls Ex Deepti Vempati a "Clout Chaser"
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. The drama outside the pods continues. Love Is Blind's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee shared how he really feels about his ex Deepti Vempati in a post shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 21. Shake and Deepti got engaged on season two...
Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser
Watch: You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender. Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family. Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."
HBO Max Reveals When You Can Expect And Just Like That... Season 2
Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED. And Just Like That... we are looking forward to 2023. On Aug. 21, HBO confirmed that season two of the Sex and the City spin-off will arrive next year. While the network didn't specify when in 2023 the new season will drop, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner than later.
Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign Disick Are Total Twins in Cute Selfies
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account. Kourtney Kardashian's latest post will have you doing a double take!. The Kardashians star posted a series of adorable selfies with 7-year-old son Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as they enjoyed a fun-filled pool day. In the Aug. 21 Instagram, Kourtney and Reign stuck several poses in the water, with each one making silly faces at the camera.
