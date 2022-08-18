ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

'The Diggs Way': Texas A&M Rising Pass Rusher Ready To Set Tone

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg0gm_0hMgkac600

Fadil Diggs is set to follow in the foot steps of Texas A&M's last pass rushers come 2022.

COLLEGE STATION - - For those who aren’t baptized in the culture of Texas traditions, a visit to the Lone Star State is a cultural shock. It certainly was for Texas A&M defensive end Fadil Diggs when he arrived in the summer of 2020.

Diggs, a native of East Camden, N.J., still hasn’t fully adjusted to the record-setting heat waves that engulf the practice field in College Station. Outside of that, he’s as Texan as one comes.

Sneakers have been replaced by boots. He owns a Stetson or two that he’ll wear from time to time. Before arriving in Texas, he never considered hunting. Last month, he and A&M linebacker Edgerrin Coope r went hog hunting as a bonding trip.

Diggs has fully embodied the Texas persona. He also wants to follow in the footsteps of the pass-rushing trio that departed for the pros this offseason. He just wants to do it the “Diggs style.”

“Those guys did a lot, but I’m just trying to be Fadil Diggs,” Diggs said Thursday. “I learned from those guys, but I just want to do what I do best.”

Last season, A&M’s pass rush was arguably its biggest strength. It still could be, but the talent is unproven. The three-man rush of DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson primarily saw action off the edge, recording over 90 percent of snaps among A&M defensive ends in 2021.

Of A&M’s 39 sacks last season, the trio combined for 24. Leal, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, finished tied for the team-high with Johnson at 8.5. Clemons, who continued to make waves at practice with the New York Jets, trailed just behind at seven.

Diggs will be the one A&M coach Jimbo Fisher heavily relies on in terms of leadership come Week 1 against Sam Houston. He’s three years into the system, but it’s the maturity that has won over the fifth-year coach

“He’s a guy who works hard and says, ‘Yes, sir,’ and ‘No, sir,’ and, ‘What else can I do?’" Fisher said. “He’s always helping those young guys. He’s a great example for them on how to go about your business on a daily basis as far as work ethic, technique, toughness.”

The Aggies are confident in their ability to disrupt a quarterback’s progression due to their depth. A&M once again went heavy addressing its pass rush in the recruiting trail, targeting talented prospects like Shemar Stewart from Opa Locka, Fla., Anthony Lucas from Scottsdale, Ariz. and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Fla.

Diggs has noticed the younger prospects pushing the veterans in practice. It raises the level of competition in practice and puts pressure on the upperclassmen to win each rep to remain in the starting lineup.

Fisher hasn’t shied away from starting first-year prospects if it benefits the team. Through the halfway point of practice, Lucas has rotated in with the first-team defense , often switching off with sophomore Tunmise Adeleye.

On the opposing side at all times? Diggs. That’s based on design as well. Last season, the Aggies would often run Leal and Clemons on first and second down at defensive end. On third down, Leal would shift inside to more of a three technique, allowing Johnson to fill the void on the edge.

Diggs is likely to play the Clemons’ role in new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s formation. In large part, it’s due to Fisher’s comfortability with the 6-5, 250-pound defensive end in the starting role.

“Dudes like Michael Clemons showed me the way to strain and I just followed,” Diggs said. “I just followed and added it to my game.”

Like Leal, Clemons and Johnson, Diggs is taking the leadership role head-on in practice. The trio told him last season to "take notes, watch their reps live and follow suit."

It’s a message Diggs has continued to preach to the younger players in practice, trying to mirror his reps on the second-team unit. He already has earned the coaches respect. Next up are players in the SEC and pro scouts for when he becomes draft eligible in 2023.

One thing Diggs hopes to do before leaving A&M would be to go deer hunting. Another thing? Finish with double-digit sacks on the season. Should Diggs reach 10 or more, he’d be the first Aggie since 2017 to accomplish the feat.

“He’s a great example for how you want to play, the effort you want to play with, the physicality you want to play with. … he’s there every day,” Fisher said.

The Aggies open the season at Kyle Field on Sept. 3.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
KBTX.com

Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Sam Houston
fox44news.com

Texas A&M receives hypersonic contract

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Department of Defense has announced that four universities have been selected for one-year, $500,000 applied research awards to advance hypersonics technology – and one of them is in Central Texas. The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will develop navigation systems...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Jets#Steelers#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Texan#Stetson
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,217

Reece Homes much loved "Annie" plan comes to Greenbrier! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is packed full of amenities! Homes entryway opens to bedrooms, full bathroom, and study! Living and dining area showcases abundant natural light and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and custom design features! Reece Homes signature mudroom features a built in study nook, adjacent to homes game room! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and master bathroom features split double vanities, large garden tub, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower! Master bath opens to a walk-in closet, which also connects to homes laundry room. Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Design features include; Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, Shiplap Accents, Champagne Bronze Hardware, Vaulted Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry and Gas Cooktop along with GE Stainless Steel Appliances!
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy