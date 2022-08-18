'The Diggs Way': Texas A&M Rising Pass Rusher Ready To Set Tone

Fadil Diggs is set to follow in the foot steps of Texas A&M's last pass rushers come 2022.

COLLEGE STATION - - For those who aren’t baptized in the culture of Texas traditions, a visit to the Lone Star State is a cultural shock. It certainly was for Texas A&M defensive end Fadil Diggs when he arrived in the summer of 2020.

Diggs, a native of East Camden, N.J., still hasn’t fully adjusted to the record-setting heat waves that engulf the practice field in College Station. Outside of that, he’s as Texan as one comes.

Sneakers have been replaced by boots. He owns a Stetson or two that he’ll wear from time to time. Before arriving in Texas, he never considered hunting. Last month, he and A&M linebacker Edgerrin Coope r went hog hunting as a bonding trip.

Diggs has fully embodied the Texas persona. He also wants to follow in the footsteps of the pass-rushing trio that departed for the pros this offseason. He just wants to do it the “Diggs style.”

“Those guys did a lot, but I’m just trying to be Fadil Diggs,” Diggs said Thursday. “I learned from those guys, but I just want to do what I do best.”

Last season, A&M’s pass rush was arguably its biggest strength. It still could be, but the talent is unproven. The three-man rush of DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson primarily saw action off the edge, recording over 90 percent of snaps among A&M defensive ends in 2021.

Of A&M’s 39 sacks last season, the trio combined for 24. Leal, now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, finished tied for the team-high with Johnson at 8.5. Clemons, who continued to make waves at practice with the New York Jets, trailed just behind at seven.

Diggs will be the one A&M coach Jimbo Fisher heavily relies on in terms of leadership come Week 1 against Sam Houston. He’s three years into the system, but it’s the maturity that has won over the fifth-year coach

“He’s a guy who works hard and says, ‘Yes, sir,’ and ‘No, sir,’ and, ‘What else can I do?’" Fisher said. “He’s always helping those young guys. He’s a great example for them on how to go about your business on a daily basis as far as work ethic, technique, toughness.”

The Aggies are confident in their ability to disrupt a quarterback’s progression due to their depth. A&M once again went heavy addressing its pass rush in the recruiting trail, targeting talented prospects like Shemar Stewart from Opa Locka, Fla., Anthony Lucas from Scottsdale, Ariz. and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Fla.

Diggs has noticed the younger prospects pushing the veterans in practice. It raises the level of competition in practice and puts pressure on the upperclassmen to win each rep to remain in the starting lineup.

Fisher hasn’t shied away from starting first-year prospects if it benefits the team. Through the halfway point of practice, Lucas has rotated in with the first-team defense , often switching off with sophomore Tunmise Adeleye.

On the opposing side at all times? Diggs. That’s based on design as well. Last season, the Aggies would often run Leal and Clemons on first and second down at defensive end. On third down, Leal would shift inside to more of a three technique, allowing Johnson to fill the void on the edge.

Diggs is likely to play the Clemons’ role in new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s formation. In large part, it’s due to Fisher’s comfortability with the 6-5, 250-pound defensive end in the starting role.

“Dudes like Michael Clemons showed me the way to strain and I just followed,” Diggs said. “I just followed and added it to my game.”

Like Leal, Clemons and Johnson, Diggs is taking the leadership role head-on in practice. The trio told him last season to "take notes, watch their reps live and follow suit."

It’s a message Diggs has continued to preach to the younger players in practice, trying to mirror his reps on the second-team unit. He already has earned the coaches respect. Next up are players in the SEC and pro scouts for when he becomes draft eligible in 2023.

One thing Diggs hopes to do before leaving A&M would be to go deer hunting. Another thing? Finish with double-digit sacks on the season. Should Diggs reach 10 or more, he’d be the first Aggie since 2017 to accomplish the feat.

“He’s a great example for how you want to play, the effort you want to play with, the physicality you want to play with. … he’s there every day,” Fisher said.

The Aggies open the season at Kyle Field on Sept. 3.

