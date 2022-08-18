Read full article on original website
Related
People
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.
Bethenny Frankel says the Kardashians send a 'narcissistic' message and criticizes their media dominance
"The moms hate it. I'm speaking to the moms," Frankel said on her podcast. "The mommy mafia has spoken."
Lee Pace Reveals He's Married to Matthew Foley and Thinking About Starting a Family
Surprise! Lee Pace is officially married — and he has been for some time now. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" actor revealed he is married to Matthew Foley, an executive at Thom Browne. While the 43-year-old didn't say when he and his husband tied the knot, he did reveal they have been together for several years now.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Linda Evangelista reveals why she tried cosmetic procedure that left her ‘deformed’: ‘I’m a little vain’
Linda Evangelista has spoken candidly about why she decided to undergo the cosmetic surgery procedure that she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.The supermodel, 57, first opened up about her traumatic experience in a September 2021 Instagram post, in which she said that she had suffered a series of rare side effects after undergoing CoolSculpting, a brand name for the fat-freezing process cryolipolysis.In the lengthy post, the Canadian model had said that the procedure allegedly “increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries”. In addition to the impact on...
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Celebrities Support Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia For Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations in Georgia were a star-studded affair. Some of the couple's most famous pals turned up in Riceboro for the couple's second wedding — they were legally married on July 17 — the weekend of Aug. 19. Among those photographed for the...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Ireland Baldwin shows off platinum blond buzz cut: 'I've always wanted to do this'
Ireland Baldwin is loving her new buzz cut. The 26-year-old model unveiled her latest hair transformation in a pair of selfies posted to Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos
Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
Megan Fox's Aura Nails Are Very on Brand For Her
Megan Fox's aura, and it's as gorgeous as she is. OK, maybe it's not her real aura, but Fox's manicurist, Brittney Boyce, posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, and her "aura" nail art is simply captivating. Fox's nails were kept a long, tapered square shape and had a...
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is ‘Cursed’ After Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress
Some fans believe reality star Kim Kardashian is “cursed” after wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala.
J Lo's Extreme Flared Jeans Are a Bold Take on '70s Style
A style chameleon like no other, Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another '70s-inspired look that's going right to the top of our fall-fashion wish list. You might recall that she's been referencing the groovy decade in many of her most recent outfits, including vibrantly patterned flared leggings on her way to the gym and super-chic wide-leg white pants with platform heels when she's on set with husband Ben Affleck.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0