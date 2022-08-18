ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
WAURIKA, OK
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
DUNCAN, OK
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
LAWTON, OK
Brown Street Murder suspects indicted by Grand Jury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
LAWTON, OK
Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK

