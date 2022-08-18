North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile who now faces 2nd-degree murder charges in the death of a teen who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.

8 News Now previously reported on the story in February, after North Las Vegas police investigated the death of a 15-year-old male Sedway Middle School student.

Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas. (Photo: KLAS)

The juvenile who was arrested on August 9 faces several charges which include, 2nd-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and providing a schedule of one or two controlled substances (x5), according to police.

In June, police told 8 News Now they found “about a handful” of pills at the school. The boy was one of 5 students who took the pills.

The boy died on February 23 after being rushed to the hospital from the school in North Las Vegas.

The other four students who were with him became ill, police said at the time of the incident.

