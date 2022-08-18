ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile who now faces 2nd-degree murder charges in the death of a teen who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.

8 News Now previously reported on the story in February, after North Las Vegas police investigated the death of a 15-year-old male Sedway Middle School student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEgge_0hMgi7Dy00
Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas. (Photo: KLAS)

The juvenile who was arrested on August 9 faces several charges which include, 2nd-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and providing a schedule of one or two controlled substances (x5), according to police.

In June, police told 8 News Now they found “about a handful” of pills at the school. The boy was one of 5 students who took the pills.

Las Vegas teen’s death caused by fentanyl, coroner says

The boy died on February 23 after being rushed to the hospital from the school in North Las Vegas.

The other four students who were with him became ill, police said at the time of the incident.

Comments / 6

Caliber 357
3d ago

Debra, the Police have been doing their job, our problem is the Judges, Lawyers and Politicians. Life brings on choices, in this case both people made a bad choice. This is a no win situation. One boy has paid the price he bought and took the drug. The other will go into the system and will never be rehab he's lost. The only thing we can do is stop drug abuse before it hits our families. These children today are under so much Pier Pressure. KNOW who your children's friends are, know where they are at all times, have them call when their out with their buddies. If they don't call GO FIND THEM. If you embarass them..GREAT next time they will call. GUARANTEED

Reply
4
Debra Pellersels
3d ago

if you dont charge this teen it will keep happening and the family will go insane. do the right thing North Las Vegas police and district attorney

Reply
2
 

