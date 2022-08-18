ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
fox13news.com

Body of missing boater located in Boca Ciega Bay, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies have located the body of a boater who was reported missing Saturday night. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Christman's family reported him missing to law enforcement and asked family and friends on Facebook to help search for him after he left his home to go on his boat Friday but failed to show up for plans on Saturday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Wesley Chapel car dealership helps restock shelves at Metropolitan Ministries

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - On Saturday, Metropolitan Ministries teamed up with Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel for the second time to collect food donations at the dealership. Metropolitan Ministries says the amount of people who are coming into its family support centers needing food assistance right now has doubled. The organization also says it is seeing more and more people asking for help who haven’t needed assistance before because of rising costs.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People In Need#Bunk Beds#Furniture#Mattress#The Pineapple Projects
fox13news.com

Local photographer puts focus on women over 40

TAMPA, Fla. - A local photographer is offering women different kid of photo experience with a focus on women over 40. Larissa Ensign, 48, of Portrait by Larissa is creating a way of celebrating how women have changed in this stage of life on the outside and inside. "Maybe the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Largo train club needs volunteers to keep hobby chugging along

LARGO, Fla. - Situated in beautiful Largo Central Park is a sight many don’t expect to see - a ridable model railway. In 1991, a group of train enthusiasts struck a deal with the city of Largo, letting them build their tracks and in return, they would give public rides one weekend a month.
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy