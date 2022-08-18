Read full article on original website
Related
A new hope for Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable housing
A grandmother and five children who were stuck living in living in a Clearwater motel room now have a new place to live, thanks to the generosity of an 8 On Your Side viewer.
fox13news.com
A week dedicated to senior’s health and fitness kicks off in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating older adults this week and is using the next several days to bring awareness and opportunities for local seniors. On Sunday the "Senior Fit Fair" kicked off at the Azalea Recreation Center. This is the first time...
fox13news.com
Body of missing boater located in Boca Ciega Bay, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies have located the body of a boater who was reported missing Saturday night. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Christman's family reported him missing to law enforcement and asked family and friends on Facebook to help search for him after he left his home to go on his boat Friday but failed to show up for plans on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Wesley Chapel car dealership helps restock shelves at Metropolitan Ministries
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - On Saturday, Metropolitan Ministries teamed up with Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel for the second time to collect food donations at the dealership. Metropolitan Ministries says the amount of people who are coming into its family support centers needing food assistance right now has doubled. The organization also says it is seeing more and more people asking for help who haven’t needed assistance before because of rising costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
After Death Of English Bulldog, Petition Filed To Prevent Two People From Ever Owning Pets
TAMPA, Fla. – A mixed-breed English bulldog named “Poppa” was attacked at least twice in recent months by dogs in the University Square neighborhood. Despite his grave wounds, his owners neglected to seek medical care although he cried out in agony if touched. On August
Dozens moving into Tampa apartment complex call conditions unlivable
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
Burned body found in St. Pete alleyway identified
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it has identified a burned body that was found in an alley Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Local photographer puts focus on women over 40
TAMPA, Fla. - A local photographer is offering women different kid of photo experience with a focus on women over 40. Larissa Ensign, 48, of Portrait by Larissa is creating a way of celebrating how women have changed in this stage of life on the outside and inside. "Maybe the...
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 2 men linked to Hillsborough County bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Two men accused of robbing a Hillsborough County bank Saturday morning are now behind bars. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa shortly before 10:20 a.m. Deputies say he jumped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food trucks rally to raise money for Bradenton children who lost parents
Bradenton community rallies to pray and raise money for couple killed in a tragic food truck accident.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
fox13news.com
Largo train club needs volunteers to keep hobby chugging along
LARGO, Fla. - Situated in beautiful Largo Central Park is a sight many don’t expect to see - a ridable model railway. In 1991, a group of train enthusiasts struck a deal with the city of Largo, letting them build their tracks and in return, they would give public rides one weekend a month.
cltampa.com
St. Pete Police Chief says homeless donations, previously hoarded by cops, will now go to a different department
Today at a St. Petersburg City Council meeting, St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said that funds hoarded by SPPD, which were meant for the homeless, are being transferred to a different city department. He also claimed that his department hoarded the money because police officers "formed partnerships." On July...
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
St. Petersburg woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Comments / 3