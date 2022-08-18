WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - On Saturday, Metropolitan Ministries teamed up with Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel for the second time to collect food donations at the dealership. Metropolitan Ministries says the amount of people who are coming into its family support centers needing food assistance right now has doubled. The organization also says it is seeing more and more people asking for help who haven’t needed assistance before because of rising costs.

