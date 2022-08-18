ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KX News

PHOTOS: Getting wild with Brew at the Zoo

BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo. This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Community Rocks takes place outdoors for the first time in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community concert has returned after two years, but this year it is outdoors. Community Rocks is a orchestra concert, the one thing is they don’t play the music you would expect. The Orchestra plays iconic classic rock songs, with the vocalists being local...
MINOT, ND
Minot, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Rockin’ Yard Signs makes your yard a celebration

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Rockin’ Yard Signs is a Minot-based business that delivers personalized yard signs for every occasion. The signs can be customized for birthdays, business openings, graduations, and more. Owner Frosten Rockarts says she doesn’t usually get to see the reactions to her signs, but she...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota WWII soldier’s remains identified after 78 years

TOLLEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota family finally has some closure 78 years after a solider never returned home from WWII. The Department of Defense says it just identified the remains of then 27-year-old Robert L. Alexander of Tolley, ND who was killed in the Pacific Theater.
TOLLEY, ND
KFYR-TV

New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A. Event officials said Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will perform at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dierks Bentley is now scheduled...
MINOT, ND

