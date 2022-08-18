Read full article on original website
New connector corridor introduced to Minot
The proposed southeast to southwest connector corridor would help traffic flow better in Minot and would give emergency response teams quicker access to the new hospital being built.
Dakota Cruisers and Verendrye team up for electric cars
Rafferty says he knows electric cars aren't for everyone, but he hopes people can at least learn more about them through events like this.
PHOTOS: Getting wild with Brew at the Zoo
BISMARCK, ND (KXNet.com) — The phrase ‘a wild party’ takes on a new meaning when alcohol and animals meet in one location during Brew at the Zoo. This unusual combination is one of the Dakota Zoo’s main fundraising events, and is a massive brew tasting bringing together alcoholic artisans from Bismarck, Minot, and beyond. Over […]
Community Rocks takes place outdoors for the first time in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community concert has returned after two years, but this year it is outdoors. Community Rocks is a orchestra concert, the one thing is they don’t play the music you would expect. The Orchestra plays iconic classic rock songs, with the vocalists being local...
Business Beat: Rockin’ Yard Signs makes your yard a celebration
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Rockin’ Yard Signs is a Minot-based business that delivers personalized yard signs for every occasion. The signs can be customized for birthdays, business openings, graduations, and more. Owner Frosten Rockarts says she doesn’t usually get to see the reactions to her signs, but she...
The DockDogs are making a splash this weekend
The contest aims to showcase the athleticism of the 'dog-letes', as they compete for spots at the World Championship event.
Student population is increasing at Christian schools in North Dakota
While Ringstead welcomes the growth, he says finding the space to accommodate the students will become more difficult as time goes on.
North Dakota WWII soldier’s remains identified after 78 years
TOLLEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota family finally has some closure 78 years after a solider never returned home from WWII. The Department of Defense says it just identified the remains of then 27-year-old Robert L. Alexander of Tolley, ND who was killed in the Pacific Theater.
New performers announced for Norsk Hostfest, following cancelations
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Norsk Hostfest has new entertainment lined up to replace performances by Toby Keith and Lady A. Event officials said Clint Black with Phil Vasser will take the stage September 29th. Daniel O’Donnell will perform at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dierks Bentley is now scheduled...
A field of dreams come true for Lynn Wahus
But what he didn't know was that when he got off the airplane from Minot to Minneapolis, his grandson Troy would be there to share the experience with him.
Minot State football “starting to become an older team,” with new turf and assistant coaches
MINOT, N.D. - There’s brand new turf at Herb Parker Stadium. “It’s nice, there’s a lot more rubber pellets than what the old turf showed us,” said head coach Mike Aldrich. The Beavers football team have three new assistant coaches. “Coaches come and go all the...
