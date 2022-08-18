CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Greenwood take their concerns about the town’s water to the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday. Several residents addressed the commission and said they were unhappy with the town’s water supply and how Greenwood handles their complaints. Some said the water was brown and dirty-looking, and the problem has been going on for years.

