KSLA
Centenary College starts fall semester with many new opportunities for students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are many new things going on at Centenary College of Louisiana for the 2022-23 school year. Students went back to the classroom Monday, Aug. 22. Over the summer, freshmen went out of the country for a program called Centenary in Paris. It’s a program that sends students to Paris, France to start their college careers.
Cash for Vaccines is Back in Shreveport
If you haven't yet gotten the jab... the Caddo Parish Commission, The Pines Road Area Business Association, Inc. (PRABA), LA Department of Health and LSU Health have gotten together to hold a COVID Vaccination Clinic and Health Fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:00am - 2:00pm, at Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene, 6825 Pines Road, Shreveport, 71129.
KTBS
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
KSLA
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con
If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641.
KTAL
Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
KSLA
Couple recognized for helping deputies
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
KTAL
SporTran sees increased ridership on trial South Bossier bus routes
BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Feedback on SporTran’s new six-month bus route trial is giving them a better picture of the community’s needs. The new fixed-bus schedule began in mid-June. It came as an agreement between the City of Shreveport and Bossier City to find which ones were most necessary.
KSLA
Shreveport sporting events to have economic impact on city
KSLA
PACE hosts Shreveport mayoral forum focused on LGBTQ+ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) held its mayoral forum that’s dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns Sunday, Aug. 21. PACE hosted the event from 4-6 p.m. in LSU Shreveport’s University Center auditorium. The forum also was livestreamed via Facebook.
2 Persons Died In A Fatal Crash In Bossier Parish (Bossier Parish, LA)
A fatal collision in Bossier Parish claimed the life of a Haughton couple. According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Bellview road around 9 p.m. The Haughton Couple was identified as Noel William Budd, 76, and [..]
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KSLA
Stonewall couple gets new home
KTAL
Greenwood residents speak out about water, town mayors oppose annexation ordinance
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Greenwood take their concerns about the town’s water to the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday. Several residents addressed the commission and said they were unhappy with the town’s water supply and how Greenwood handles their complaints. Some said the water was brown and dirty-looking, and the problem has been going on for years.
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KSLA
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
KTAL
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
KTBS
Woman bemoans headstone delay for her late mother
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Grief over the loss of loved ones is made is worse by a long delays for headstones. Linda Williams shared her story that's part of a sad, national problem because of supply chain and worker shortage issues. She showed us receipts indicating that she finished paying $490...
