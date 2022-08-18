ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville girls school Harpeth Hall pauses implementation of gender diversity policy

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gNEe_0hMggrnj00
  • Harpeth Hall announced Thursday afternoon it would pause the adoption of its new gender diversity statement.
  • The school previously approved updated language clarifying its gender diversity policy.

Harpeth Hall on Thursday announced its board of trustees will pause the adoption of a recently amended gender diversity philosophy to allow more opportunities for community input.

The email announcement, sent to parents and obtained by The Tennessean, came after a petition against the new philosophy circulated online and garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

The elite, all-girls college prep academy in Green Hills was founded in 1951 and has an alumnae base of more than 6,000.

It appears that anyone can sign and add comments to the online petition — with the option of anonymity.

OPINION:Harpeth Hall remains an all-girls school as gender questions arise

The email, signed by the board of trustees and head of school Jess Hill, said the school acknowledges the strong response from alumnae and supporters.

"Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion," the email said.

The email also repeated the school's commitment to educating girls, and said school leadership does not want to alter existing admissions practices.

Director of communications Jessica Bliss previously said the gender diversity statement — approved by the board in June — was an internal philosophy created for faculty, students and parents.

"That philosophy is being misinterpreted by some as a change in the admission policies at Harpeth Hall," Bliss said. "We are and always have been an all-girls independent school."

Thursday's email stated school administration will share next steps for gathering community input.

The petition, titled "Girls Matter Harpeth Hall," included a letter demanding the school host a town hall without the presence of media or public relations teams.

A second letter obtained by The Tennessean demanded the resignation of school leadership and said parents, donors and alumnae would withhold financial contributions to the school until action was taken.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
LA VERGNE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Diversity#Independent School#College#Gannett#School Administration#Racism
williamsonhomepage.com

New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors

The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
FRANKLIN, TN
wymt.com

Kensley Feltner announces college commitment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday

(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

DeKalb Democratic Party has new Chairman

The DeKalb County Democratic Party has a new leader. Liberty area farmer Jonathan Bradley was named last Monday by the local Democratic Executive Committee as Chairman of the party. He succeeds Billie Ann Tubbs-Triguero who recently resigned as Chairman. Bradley said he is excited about this opportunity and is anxious...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Country Music Video

(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
SHELBYVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday

The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing

The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy