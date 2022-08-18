Read full article on original website
New Geoff Johns projects announced: JSA, Stargirl, and ‘The Golden Age’ one-shot
DC Comics has announced multiple projects with Geoff Johns, launching this November. That includes The Golden Age #1 one-shot out November 8th, a new ongoing series Justice Society of America #1 starting November 22, and a six-issue series Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 launching November 15. These stories spin out...
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
Marvel announces ‘The Sins of Sinister’ X-Men crossover event
Marvel Comics sent out an S.O.S. last Friday, and now we know what that teaser was all about. It was none other than a Mr. Sinister crossover event announcement!. The text and graphic are certainly sinister as they suggest the crossover will be about a future “Sinister wants.” Very little is known so far, but expect this new crossover story to kick off sometime in January 2023. Given what we do know, could this crossover somehow tie into the “Destiny of X” era as it’ll explore a possible future?
Judging by the Cover – 08/24/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 17, 2022
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for Fantastic Five, where we here at AIPT give props to the best comics of the week! This week has a little bit of everything: some indies, some Big Two, some #1s, and some milestones. Let’s check ’em out!
EXCLUSIVE Leila del Duca and Jason Aaron team up on ‘Once Upon a Time at the End of the World’ Book Two
BOOM! Studios announced Once Upon a Time at the End of the World by Jason Aaron on Monday. Today, AIPT can exclusively reveal that project will feature artist Leila del Duca in the second arc, Book Two–titled The Rise and Fall of Golgonooza–set for release in comic shops in 2023. The first five-issue arc for Once Upon a Time at the End of the World, titled Love in the Wasteland, will launch in November, with artist Alexandre Tefenkgi.
EXCLUSIVE DC Comics First Look: DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for their annual holiday anthology DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1. Always cleverly titled, last year’s DC Comics holiday anthology was titled ‘Tis the Season to be Freezin’. DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1 can be found in comic shops on November 29th. The special features a treasure trove of creators like John Layman, Max Bemis, Cavan Scott, Michael Conrad, Dustin Nguyen, Christopher Mitten, Skylar Patridge, and more!
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
November 2022 Image Comics solicitations: Plenty of sci-fi and superheroes
I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH. NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!
DC Comics reveals [REDACTED] returns from the dead in ‘Batman vs. Robin’ preview
DC Comics has announced a very revealing preview of Batman vs. Robin #1, set to release September 13th, that’ll have fans talking. In fact, the reveal is so shocking DC Comics doesn’t name the character who returns, but you can see who it is in the preview below.
Marvel to upgrade ‘Marvel Masterworks’ in 2023 with Spider-Man, X-Men, and more
Marvel Comics has announced a new line of reprints remastering the Marvel Masterworks line of graphic novels starting in 2023. Kicking things off is Spider-Man Vol. which will launch the new printing line of early Marvel Masterworks with improved restoration and expanded bonus materials including scans of original art, essays, and covers from other collections of the material. That includes House ads, creator bios, and more.
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
‘Marvel-Verse: Ms. Marvel’ is short but effective
Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #4 to feature Spider-Ham, Spinstress, Spider-Mobile, and Sun-Spider
Marvel Comics has released new info and cover art for Edge of Spider-Verse #4. Out on September 21st, retailers have till August 22nd to put in their orders. Don’t miss our preview of Edge of Spider-Verse #3 for more. Also, check out our review of Edge of Spider-Verse #1.
