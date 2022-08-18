ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha says farewell to W. Dale Clark library as time for move approaches

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The time for the downtown library to move locations is almost here. To celebrate the move, public library officials hosted a farewell party at the W. Dale Clark main library Saturday. “I hope that they just appreciate the space for what it was, and celebrate, and...
National Be an Angel Day encourages acts of kindness

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Be an Angel Day is August 22, and it is a day that encourages acts of kindness, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Not only does the day encourage kindness. It also recognizes those who have been an angel in our lives. Being an angel in someone...
