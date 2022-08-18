LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends. Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO