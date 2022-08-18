ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday people said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s masterplan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. For many, the event was bittersweet. “You know that your grandma and grandpa...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nox-Crete to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is expected to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company was waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. On Monday the company announced the permits...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One injured in 42nd Street shooting

A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln woman celebrates 105th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends. Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a north Lincoln gas station parking lot Saturday. Police were called to the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old. Downtown Omaha library relocation near Jones Street. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM UTC. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. OPD looking for a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection

BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake

Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19. Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa. 5. Police...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft

SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
SILVER CITY, IA

