klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
WOWT
People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday people said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s masterplan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. For many, the event was bittersweet. “You know that your grandma and grandpa...
WOWT
Nox-Crete to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is expected to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company was waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. On Monday the company announced the permits...
klkntv.com
Teen bicyclist injured in collision with Lincoln police cruiser in crosswalk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A marked police cruiser and a bicyclist collided in a crosswalk at the intersection of 48th and Adams on Sunday. But the Lincoln Police Department and the family of the bicyclist are at odds over who hit whom. As traffic and pedestrian lights changed, the...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
WOWT
One injured in 42nd Street shooting
A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
Omaha man accused of killing grandmother and great-grandmother, barricading himself in Iowa church
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man faces murder and several other charges after he allegedly killed his grandmother and great-grandmother, tried to kill a third person, and then barricaded himself in a church. Omaha Police said in an Aug. 13 statement that they were investigating a double homicide on...
WOWT
Lincoln woman celebrates 105th birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln woman has reached a birthday only a few others have. On Monday, Norma Jones turned 105 and celebrated, surrounded by her family and friends. Norma Jones spent her life working as a cook and caterer, making every meal from scratch. She got to enjoy her birthday eating chocolate cake, reading cards from her friends at the Ambassador Retirement Community and being serenaded by a quartet.
WOWT
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a north Lincoln gas station parking lot Saturday. Police were called to the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.
WOWT
Texas pro-life activist working with locals to ban abortion in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Signatures in Bellevue are being collected in an attempt to ban abortion in the city and to shut down the outspoken abortion clinic, CARE, that operates there. The driving force behind the cause isn’t from Bellevue, however. He’s from Texas. “51 cities have passed...
WOWT
Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old. Downtown Omaha library relocation near Jones Street. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM UTC. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. OPD looking for a...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
klkntv.com
Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
WOWT
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19. Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa. 5. Police...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
WOWT
Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft
SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
