Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a late night shooting that sent a South Carolina university’s campus into lockdown. According to an incident report, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received calls of a reported shooting that started at around 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. Officers arrived...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
GASTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Orangeburg County crash near Eutawville

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A crash outside of Eutawville in Orangeburg County has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting left one person dead and three others injured. A university representative said the university is implementing additional safety measures. South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said, “While this incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say

MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
MANNING, SC

