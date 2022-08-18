Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Victim of Fatal Shooting in Fairfield County identified by Coroner
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
WIS-TV
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after robbing convenience store, threatening to kill clerk
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Lexington County last month. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Dean Dougherty Jr., 60, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery. Investigators collected information in the case, and found...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a late night shooting that sent a South Carolina university’s campus into lockdown. According to an incident report, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received calls of a reported shooting that started at around 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. Officers arrived...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
WLTX.com
2 hospitalized, 1 dead in Orangeburg County crash near Eutawville
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A crash outside of Eutawville in Orangeburg County has left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said the crash happened just before noon on Sunday. Tidwell said the crash occurred on Branchdale Highway (SC-45) near Belfast Avenue about three miles south of Eutawville.
Criminals using real name, rank of SC deputies in fake calls for cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement is warning of a years-long scam where callers pretend to be with their departments. It's impacting communities around the country with local authorities, including in Lexington and Richland Counties, saying there's little they can do to stop it, as many calls come from overseas.
WIS-TV
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting left one person dead and three others injured. A university representative said the university is implementing additional safety measures. South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers said, “While this incident...
WIS-TV
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of trafficking meth last week. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Telisa Dee Patterson, 45, has been charged with four counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say
MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
Comments / 4