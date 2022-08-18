ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks coming to Houston Botanic Garden

The inspirational exploration of art and nature is set to open Sept. 24 with a Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s 2nd birthday. WHAT: Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning exhibition that uses whimsical works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at the Houston Botanic Garden. The exhibit runs from Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. To mark opening day, Sept. 24, the Garden invites the public to a special Family Festival celebrating the Garden’s second birthday, featuring food, games, and nature activities.
HOUSTON, TX
NAM’s Seeking Submissions For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Art Exhibit

Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Family Violence Center (FVC) is looking for local artists to participate in an Art Exhibit by submitting a piece of artwork that is symbolic to Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The theme is “Sanctuary,” and artists are encouraged to utilize the color purple, due...
HOUSTON, TX
Katy ISD Call for a Voter-Approved Tax Rate Election

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (TRE) to fund increases to teacher and staff pay. Texas Education Code requires school districts to conduct an efficiency audit before seeking voter approval to adopt and Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate. Texas law requires school...
KATY, TX
Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Fall Book Sale

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $2.00 for select hardback books.
FULSHEAR, TX

