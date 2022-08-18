Read full article on original website
Tyquan Thornton injury: Latest update on Patriots rookie WR's shoulder
The New England Patriots weren't able to escape Friday night's 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers without an injury to a key player on offense. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a shoulder issue. Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of...
NFL・
What Mike Vrabel said about Malik Willis, others after preseason win over Bucs
After falling short in preseason Week 1, the Tennessee Titans notched their first victory of the exhibition slate in preseason Week 2, topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-3. As good as the defense played as a whole, the offense was on the other side of the spectrum, but Tennessee did see some flashes from their rookies on that side of the ball.
Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury
The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.
Video reveals cheap shot that led to one of the brawls between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
