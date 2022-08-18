ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton injury: Latest update on Patriots rookie WR's shoulder

The New England Patriots weren't able to escape Friday night's 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers without an injury to a key player on offense. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a shoulder issue. Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of...
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots’ second-round pick suffers significant injury

The New England Patriots received very bad news about a key second-round pick after Friday’s preseason game. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and will miss significant time. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but certainly appears likely to linger into the regular season.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
