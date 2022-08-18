After falling short in preseason Week 1, the Tennessee Titans notched their first victory of the exhibition slate in preseason Week 2, topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-3. As good as the defense played as a whole, the offense was on the other side of the spectrum, but Tennessee did see some flashes from their rookies on that side of the ball.

