Elliottsburg, PA

West Perry ready to bring the boom, 2022 FNF Preview

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
 3 days ago

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — West Perry has one goal this year on the gridiron, be the most physical 11 players on the field.

The Mustangs finished the season 5-5 last year, punching their ticket to the District lll Class 3A playoffs before falling to Middletown in the first round.

They may have lost a few seniors from that team, but the mindset hasn’t changed one bit.

“Just be absolutely physical, brutal, like wear people down. Just make them scared of you,” said West Perry tight end Holden Bassett when asked about how his team will play this season.

“Getting injured last year and just having to wait, I’ve been so excited to get after it,” said center Josh Trostle. “I just want to hit someone. I’m just ready for it.”

No fear, just full force for the Mustangs this season.

Full Interviews

You can watch West Perry’s full interviews from our media days featuring head coach Bob Boden, Josh Trostle, Holden Bassett and senior running back Trent Herrera.

