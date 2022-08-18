West Perry ready to bring the boom, 2022 FNF Preview

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — West Perry has one goal this year on the gridiron, be the most physical 11 players on the field.

The Mustangs finished the season 5-5 last year, punching their ticket to the District lll Class 3A playoffs before falling to Middletown in the first round.

They may have lost a few seniors from that team, but the mindset hasn’t changed one bit.

“Just be absolutely physical, brutal, like wear people down. Just make them scared of you,” said West Perry tight end Holden Bassett when asked about how his team will play this season.

“Getting injured last year and just having to wait, I’ve been so excited to get after it,” said center Josh Trostle. “I just want to hit someone. I’m just ready for it.”

No fear, just full force for the Mustangs this season.

Full Interviews

You can watch West Perry’s full interviews from our media days featuring head coach Bob Boden, Josh Trostle, Holden Bassett and senior running back Trent Herrera.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.