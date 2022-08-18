ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonewall, LA

KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Marshall

On the job since February, Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez says he’s settled in at his new home. "I love it so far. The kids have been very receptive, the community has been very receptive. Now, I know I'm undefeated still right now because we haven't played a game, we'll see how that goes once you start winning and losing games, but it's been good so far. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the community."
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Carthage

Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations. "We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
CARTHAGE, TX
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles

TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
TATUM, TX
kjas.com

Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage

On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
JASPER, TX
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Airline

For the first time in 11 years, Airline is under new leadership. Justin Scogin is the new man in charge in Viking Drive and he says the transition has been smooth. "Everything was so intact when I got here, there was a lot of things that really didn't need to be changed. As far as doing some things, kind of putting my finger prints on the program, we've changed a few things here and there but overall a lot of the stuff has been the same."
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

NSU's Crill resigns position, Blair elevated to offensive coordinator

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned his position. Head coach Brad Laird made the announcement Sunday. Laird also announced offensive line coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator duties. Crill, who came to Northwestern State in January after a successful four-season run as the offensive...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Honoring the Legacy-Remembering Sylvia Morrow

A group of family members, pastors, classmates, civic leaders, and area residents filled the Ben D. Johnson Park pavilion Saturday, August 20 to commemorate the life of Ms. Sylvia Marie Morrow on the anniversary of her passing in 2021. Ms. Morrow’s sister, Sharon Morrow, organized the event which was emceed...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Crane crashes into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found

Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
SHREVEPORT, LA

