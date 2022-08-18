Read full article on original website
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Marshall
On the job since February, Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez says he’s settled in at his new home. "I love it so far. The kids have been very receptive, the community has been very receptive. Now, I know I'm undefeated still right now because we haven't played a game, we'll see how that goes once you start winning and losing games, but it's been good so far. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the community."
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Carthage
Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations. "We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles
TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
kjas.com
Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage
On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Airline
For the first time in 11 years, Airline is under new leadership. Justin Scogin is the new man in charge in Viking Drive and he says the transition has been smooth. "Everything was so intact when I got here, there was a lot of things that really didn't need to be changed. As far as doing some things, kind of putting my finger prints on the program, we've changed a few things here and there but overall a lot of the stuff has been the same."
100 YARDS: Carthage head coach Scott Surratt
CARTHAGE, Texas — CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen walked 100 yards with Carthage head coach Scott Surratt to find out the key to the Bulldogs' success throughout the years.
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
KTBS
Christus Highland Health helps top recruit get ready for college gridiron
SHREVEPORT, La.-Injuries can put an end to athletic careers. And when those injuries happen to high school athletes, they can stop a career way too soon. But physical therapy allows many athletes to recover and play again. Kendrick Law, a football standout and graduate of Captain Shreve High School, injured...
KTBS
NSU's Crill resigns position, Blair elevated to offensive coordinator
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned his position. Head coach Brad Laird made the announcement Sunday. Laird also announced offensive line coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator duties. Crill, who came to Northwestern State in January after a successful four-season run as the offensive...
KTAL
Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning. The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name. Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Honoring the Legacy-Remembering Sylvia Morrow
A group of family members, pastors, classmates, civic leaders, and area residents filled the Ben D. Johnson Park pavilion Saturday, August 20 to commemorate the life of Ms. Sylvia Marie Morrow on the anniversary of her passing in 2021. Ms. Morrow’s sister, Sharon Morrow, organized the event which was emceed...
KSLA
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
KTBS
Crane crashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a close call Saturday for Shreveport homeowners and a tree-trimming crew. Shortly after 9 a.m., Shreveport Fire crews responded to a call that a tree trimming company's crane had tipped over, crashing thorugh the roof of a home. The accident happened in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue.
KSLA
Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
KSLA
Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
KTAL
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
