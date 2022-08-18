For the first time in 11 years, Airline is under new leadership. Justin Scogin is the new man in charge in Viking Drive and he says the transition has been smooth. "Everything was so intact when I got here, there was a lot of things that really didn't need to be changed. As far as doing some things, kind of putting my finger prints on the program, we've changed a few things here and there but overall a lot of the stuff has been the same."

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO