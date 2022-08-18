ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries

It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton

August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
RENTON, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bobby Moore to Take Over Ownership of Bis on Main in Bellevue

Upscale American restaurant with European flavors, Bis on Main, is transferring ownership in fall 2022. Located in Old Bellevue on Main Street, Joe Vilardi opened the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. According to a representative for Bobby Moore Restaurants, ownership will be transferred to Bobby Moore on October 1st....
BELLEVUE, WA
Washingtonian.com

Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants

Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
ARLINGTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Lots Of Different Art Happening In Everett Today

Took a wander around downtown Everett, Washington which again had street closures to make way for people to spread out and enjoy each other’s creativity. In the streets, on the sidewalks and in the stores there was all kinds of energy and excitement watching so many different artists making their unique types of art.
EVERETT, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Seattle’s Counterbalance Brewing announces that it is for sale

Counterbalance Brewing Company, owned and operated by Jeff Howell and Frank Lawrence, officially opened its taproom doors and launched wholesale distribution on February 4, 2015. Today the brewery announced that it is for sale. Jeff and Frank made the difficult announcement on Facebook. “We’ve made the difficult decision to put...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2019 14th Ave NW #F253

Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!
GIG HARBOR, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1705 Dock St #501

Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!
TACOMA, WA
probrewer.com

Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale

Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
LAKEWOOD, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
AUBURN, WA

