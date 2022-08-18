Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries
It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
rentonreporter.com
Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton
Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
downtownbellevue.com
Bobby Moore to Take Over Ownership of Bis on Main in Bellevue
Upscale American restaurant with European flavors, Bis on Main, is transferring ownership in fall 2022. Located in Old Bellevue on Main Street, Joe Vilardi opened the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. According to a representative for Bobby Moore Restaurants, ownership will be transferred to Bobby Moore on October 1st....
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Different Art Happening In Everett Today
Took a wander around downtown Everett, Washington which again had street closures to make way for people to spread out and enjoy each other’s creativity. In the streets, on the sidewalks and in the stores there was all kinds of energy and excitement watching so many different artists making their unique types of art.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Seattle’s Counterbalance Brewing announces that it is for sale
Counterbalance Brewing Company, owned and operated by Jeff Howell and Frank Lawrence, officially opened its taproom doors and launched wholesale distribution on February 4, 2015. Today the brewery announced that it is for sale. Jeff and Frank made the difficult announcement on Facebook. “We’ve made the difficult decision to put...
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
washingtonwaterfronts.com
2019 14th Ave NW #F253
Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
1705 Dock St #501
Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!
probrewer.com
Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale
Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
shorelineareanews.com
The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022
The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
The Suburban Times
What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?
City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
