Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO