Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
wpln.org
It’s a first: After a decadelong wave of closures, a rural hospital reopens in Tennessee
The sun is rising over the Haywood County Community Hospital, and Michael Banks looks like he’s shooting a commercial — standing in front of the emergency department entrance in a seersucker suit, greeting employees in the dim morning light. “Alright, go get your stuff set up. Let’s get...
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
Live in Tennessee? Can you pinpoint where on a map?
Live in Tennessee? Could you pinpoint where? It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for, especially in the event of severe weather.
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
More professionals are moving to Nashville than nearly every other US city, study finds
Angi examined LinkedIn's June 2022 Workforce Report data to see where people have been moving within the U.S. for work over the past year.
Food trucks from East TN heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from floods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of food trucks from East Tennessee is mobilizing and is heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from the recent devastating floods. Tom Fitzharris is organizing the effort and said more than enough food trucks already told him they're willing and ready to volunteer. He owns TK's Gourmet Food Wagon.
tnrealestatelistings.com
408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304
Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
