WBIR

Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery

Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
tnrealestatelistings.com

408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304

Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
