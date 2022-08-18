Read full article on original website
Back to School Bash and Movie Night Popcorn, Crafts, Lawn Games, and More!
Harris County Precinct 4 is pleased to announce we have teamed up with the School of Science and Technology Advancement, a tuition-free public charter school in Alief, to present our Back to School Bash and Movie Night, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park North, 13551 Westpark Drive in Houston.
Katy Responds Reveals “New” Home to 22-year-old and younger brother
The Katy area nonprofit restores home following destruction left by Harvey and winter freeze, after heartbreaking life changes. Katy Responds, the area non-profit that restores homes for Katy residents in need after natural disasters, welcomed brothers Jaylan (22) and Julian (11) back to their newly renovated home on Friday, August 12th. The renovation was a 3-month collaboration in which several local businesses and community volunteers stepped in to save the home. After completion, Lakewood Church furnished the home.
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair
Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
MD Anderson receives CPRIT funding to expand access to cervical cancer screening and treatment in Texas
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was awarded $2.5 million in continued funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to support the expansion of cervical cancer prevention services to rural and medically underserved populations. While cervical cancer rates have fallen by 70% in...
15 th Annual State of the Schools
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 15th Annual State of the Schools event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously presented by our Title Sponsor, Stantec. The State of the Schools...
Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School
“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.
