Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO